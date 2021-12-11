ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 269 Betting Odds: How to bet on UFC fights

By Jake Nichols
thebodylockmma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 269 takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the main card is packed with exciting and competitive fights. Fight fans can make the most of MyBookie’s special promotion for this weekend’s fight card. New members can enjoy a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000...

thebodylockmma.com

firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Worry about me”- Kai Kara France pops a warning off to Cody Garbrandt amidst talks of Sean O’Malley clash

Kai Kara France is not a fan of Cody Garbrandt’s antics in the UFC 269 press conference. UFC flyweight Kai Kara France is posed with an interesting challenge at the final pay-per-view event of 2021 for the UFC. UFC 269 sees former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt drop down to the flyweight division to face Kara-France. Both the fighters have displayed some of the most excellent fightings inside the octagon and are looking forward to putting on a show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White: Sean O’Malley Isn’t Ready To Face Top Opponents

UFC President Dana White says Sean O’Malley won’t fight top bantamweights until he’s ready, something he doesn’t believe “Sugar” is yet. Despite being only four years into his career on MMA’s biggest stage, a period interrupted by a two-year absence thanks to an injury and a USADA suspension, O’Malley has consistently been criticized by a portion of fans for not entering the Octagon with a ranked opponent.
UFC
Yardbarker

Sean O’Malley stops Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

Kicking off the PPV main card at UFC 269 was a battle between two dynamic strikers in the bantamweight division. The Suga Show returned as Sean O’Malley (14-1) took on Brazilian standout Raulian Paiva (21-3). Raulian Paiva made his UFC debut at 17-1 and he did it in the...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier odds, prediction: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks, best bets

Charles Oliveira will defend the lightweight belt on Saturday against top-ranked contender and former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas. Their battle closes the curtain on the MMA showcase from T-Mobile Arena. The main UFC 269 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET. Oliveira hasn't lost in four years and is looking to improve his UFC win streak to 10 in his first title defense. To do so, he will have to get past Poirier, whose lone defeat in his last 10 outings came against now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier once held the interim title, but is seeking his first unified crown.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping says Julianna Peña’s win is not the biggest upset ever, believes Amanda Nunes will win the rematch

It’s one of the most cliché sayings in MMA that what makes the sport so great is that anything can happen, that even the most invulnerable seeming Goliaths can be have their careers upended by the lowliest of Davids. Well, on Saturday night at UFC 269, MMA fans were treated to a stark examples of this when Julianna Peña shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes in the second round to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
UFC
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Best UFC 269 Betting Promos and Bonuses

This Saturday night’s UFC 269 event has plenty of hype surrounding it, as it features a pair of title bouts. Charles Oliveira will look to defend his Lightweight title against #1 contender Dustin Poirier, while Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her title against #3 Julianna Peña.
UFC
mmasucka.com

UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier Betting Odds and Pick

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 15: Charles Oliveira of Brazil holds the belt after defeating Michael Chandler during their Championship Lightweight Bout at the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Veterans Charles Olivera and Dustin Poirier have grown...
UFC
FanSided

The 1 UFC 269 bet you should avoid

UFC 269 is a night that features countless great matchups, two title defenses, and one particularly bad bet that sports bettors must avoid. When betting on MMA events there are so many factors to take account of, sometimes making betting on UFC events a bit difficult. Add in a fairly limited amount of prop bets to diversify a bet slip with and inexperienced and under-informed bettors will find themselves lost.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 269 predictions, odds, best bets: Josh Emmett, Dominick Cruz among top picks to consider

The UFC brings their 2021 pay-per-view calendar to a close on Saturday with UFC 269 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an event headlined by a pair of championship contests. In the main event, Dustin Poirier will challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, while Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC women's bantamweight championship in a battle with Julianna Pena.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

The Long Road to Championship Royalty: A Look at Charles Oliveira

Every so often a fighter earns a belt and fans can’t help but smile because their road to championship glory seems like it was right out of a movie. Michael Bisping wins the belt 10 years after his UFC debut with one eye, after being labeled a gatekeeper. Jan Blachowicz goes from 2-4 in his first six UFC fights only to win the belt a hard nine fights later. Dustin Poirier coming from the mean streets of Louisiana, makes his way to the UFC always falling short on the cusp of a title fight finally touches interim gold after eight years in the promotion.
UFC
numberfire.com

Betting Guide for UFC 269

Saturday's pay-per-view card is the final one of 2021 -- but a heck of a way to go out. Between the lightweight title fight a year in the making, the return of Amanda Nunes and Sean O'Malley, and several razor-thin fights to pick at nearly even odds, it should be a betting delight.
UFC
theScore

UFC 269 best bets: Sneaky prop on the main card

Saturday's UFC 269 features a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, as well as Amanda Nunes' bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena. Poirier is a small favorite to beat Oliveira in the main event, sitting at -155 on theScore Bet. If you're eager to put a...
UFC

