The city of Clive recently completed construction of a new public safety building that houses the city’s fire and police departments. The new facility is located at 8800 Hickman Road on a site previously occupied by Slumberland. The retail building was demolished to make room for the public safety building which includes the fire and police stations, administrative offices, living area, training room and meeting rooms. The 44,640-square-foot facility, which was scheduled to be dedicated today, cost $10.8 million to build. The project is being paid for with proceeds from the local option sales and service tax. More information about the facility can be found.

CLIVE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO