Canada’s COP26 admonitions not welcomed by oil and gas sector [Gas in Transition]

The gas industry must focus on carbon and methane leakage reduction. It ignores these at its peril. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. Despite the limitations caused by Clovid-19, this year’s FLAME conference, which took place November 2-4 in Amsterdam, lived up to expectations. The central theme was the impact of energy transition for the gas and LNG sectors, including transition to low-carbon gases. Even though FLAME paralleled the first few days of COP26, the Glasgow summit’s shadow was looming throughout the conference. Accelerating transition to a more sustainable and resilient gas industry became the central theme. In a keynote speech, Sir Dietrich Helm, professor of energy and economic policy at Oxford University, delivered some sobering thoughts and warnings about what this means. The often-repeated statement that “renewables are good – gas is bad” is too simplistic. Intermittency challenges this. The claim by politicians that “decarbonisation will not be costly” is turning out to be nonsense. It is facing intermittency and the costs to deal with it. We need a transition...
