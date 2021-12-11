ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada’s COP26 admonitions not welcomed by oil and gas sector [Gas in Transition]

Cover picture for the articleHighlighted by a determination to cap oil and gas sector emissions, Canada’s COP26 ambitions were perceived as “reckless” virtue-signalling by the oil and gas industry. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Dale...

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
Arrow triples output with new Alberta well

The commissioning of the West Pepper well has nearly tripled Arrow's net production. London-listed Arrow Exploration announced on December 13 the launch of a new well near Edson in Alberta, Canada, almost tripling its net production. The West Pepper well has achieved an initial stabilised flow rate of 6.2mn ft3/day,...
Justin Trudeau
Jonathan Wilkinson
Norway’s power sector plagued by higher prices

New power generation will not be able to keep up with demand growth, which is being driven partly by oil and gas sector electrification, according to Statnett. The Norwegian electricity grid is under pressure from a lack of capacity and higher prices for coal and natural gas in Europe, state-run grid operator Statnett said December 10. Th...
European gas tightness to persist

Inventories in Europe are tight and are expected to tighten still further going into 2022. This suggests prices will remain well supported into early next year. We are moving towards the peak of winter with European gas storage at its lowest levels in at least a decade for this stage of the year. It's around 65% full compared to a 5-year average of around 82% at this stage of the year. Inventories are also drawing at a quicker than usual pace, and with heating demand set to only increase, the pace of draws will also probably pick up.
Climate Campaigners Go After Oil and Fossil Fuel Companies Over 2050 Climate Goals

Climate campaigners are going after oil and fossil fuel companies for not being compatible with the UK’s net-zero goal. The UK’s Oil and Gas Authority adopted a new corporate strategy to achieve its goal of “maximis[ing] economic recovery,” but climate campaigners say that it will ultimately harm the UK to prioritize money over the climate.
#Oil And Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Canada#Ghg Emissions#Cop26#Transition#Canadian#Greenpeace
Here's what it would take to end emissions from fossil fuels

Achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050 is a massive challenge. It'll mainly be achieved through cutting emissions from fossil fuels: coal, natural gas and oil. This will require rapid, deep transformation across the UK's energy system. Smaller energy transformations have taken place before in the...
Europe to mull strategic reserves for gas: press

The European Commission is calling for voluntary measures to address energy security. Members of the EU may be called on to voluntarily store natural gas in order to form strategic reserves, the Reuters news service reported December 13. European natural gas prices are nearly 10 times what they are in...
U.S. energy firms push states for carbon markets to spur renewable fuel growth

(Reuters) – U.S. energy companies are pressing states to speed development of low-carbon fuel markets, warning that numerous proposed projects to make renewable natural gas and other biofuels may fizzle. State programs, led by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), reward fuel producers for decarbonizing by producing renewable fuels,...
What's nextif Belarus delivers on threat to cutoff gas transit toEU

Belarus is threatening to cut off European gas supplies from Russia via the country's pipeline network if more Western sanctions are imposed over the ongoing migrant crisis on its western border. How can Belarus cut energy exports to Europe?. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned he could interrupt the Yamal-Europe...
Energy Regulator Projects Rising Oil Output through 2032, ‘Sets Canada Up for Climate Failure’

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is setting Canada up for climate failure with a report that projects increasing oil and gas production through 2032, relies overwhelmingly on unproven carbon capture technologies, and runs counter to decarbonization analysis and commitments from international agencies, the recent COP 26 climate summit, and the latest federal Speech from the Throne, according to climate policy and campaign groups responding to the report.
Trudeau proposes Canada, US harmonize electric vehicle rebates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has proposed harmonizing rebates with the United States for electric vehicles to avoid a trade conflict over Washington's go-it-alone plan that risks gutting Canada's auto sector. His remarks followed threatened retaliatory tariffs on American goods and Ottawa's suspension of parts of the landmark North American free trade agreement if Washington went ahead with electric vehicle tax credits for EVs made in US union shops. "Canada and the United States have been making cars together for over 50 years now. Our supply chains are deeply integrated," Trudeau told a news conference. "That is why we are working very hard with the United States on getting them to understand that this proposed EV rebate for American-built cars only is not good obviously for Canada, but also not good for the United States," he said.
Decarbonization and “Greenflation”

Accelerating the transition toward low or net-zero carbon emissions is necessary to keep global warming at theoretically safe levels. That will likely bring price shocks associated with rising metal prices, energy costs, and carbon taxes – what has been called “greenflation”. Greening the economy will also require public spending and redistributive policies.
Oil and Gas Interests Redefining the Future

Despite many lawsuits, social shaming, investigations, and regulations that date back decades, the industry of oil and gas remains formidable. It seems as if the world cannot do without these products. We have been made to believe that these products are as significant as basic human needs. The public has been left confused over climate science.
European Traded Gas Hubs: German THE fails to impress

The new German Trading Hub Europe is still very unlikely to reflect its name. This Comment questions the official statements made in the German energy Act and in the NCG/GPL joint press release, regarding the creation and start of the new merged German gas hub, the Trading Hub Europe (THE). Those comments boldly stated that the new THE hub would be “one of the most attractive and liquid gas trading hubs in Europe […], providing excellent opportunities for future growth”. Following on from the analysis of trading data from January to October 2021 for the traded gas hubs in a selection of seven west-European countries, and after just one month’s data available for the merged THE, this paper analysed whether there are indeed signs that the German market is developing into an ‘international’ hub or whether it is simply ‘business as usual’?
FLAME 2021: Under the shadow of COP26 [Gas in Transition]

The gas industry must focus on carbon and methane leakage reduction. It ignores these at its peril. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. Despite the limitations caused by Clovid-19, this year’s FLAME conference, which took place November 2-4 in Amsterdam, lived up to expectations. The central theme was the impact of energy transition for the gas and LNG sectors, including transition to low-carbon gases. Even though FLAME paralleled the first few days of COP26, the Glasgow summit’s shadow was looming throughout the conference. Accelerating transition to a more sustainable and resilient gas industry became the central theme. In a keynote speech, Sir Dietrich Helm, professor of energy and economic policy at Oxford University, delivered some sobering thoughts and warnings about what this means. The often-repeated statement that “renewables are good – gas is bad” is too simplistic. Intermittency challenges this. The claim by politicians that “decarbonisation will not be costly” is turning out to be nonsense. It is facing intermittency and the costs to deal with it. We need a transition...
