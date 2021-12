Indigenous blues singer/songwriter Donita Large has unveiled her new world-rock single, “Ancestors in My Bones”. “When in circle and we pray, an Elder will say, ‘Pray in your own way. All beliefs are respected in the circle,’” Donita shares of the song that is certain to speak to those who feel an ancestral connection around the globe. “I want my listeners to know that this prayer is shared with the same intention.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO