ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Princess Diana Bio-Musical Announces Final Broadway Performance Date

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana, a new musical about the life of Princess Diana, will end its Broadway this month. The musical will play its final performance on December 19, just one month after it opened at Longacre Theatre on November 17. At the time of closing, Diana will have played 33 performances and 16...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesuffolkjournal.com

The people’s princess deserves better than ‘Diana The Musical’

August 31, 1997, was a day when the whole world stopped. Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales, died unexpectedly in a car crash in France. She had just come out of a disastrous divorce from Prince Charles and had her title stripped from her, following a famous 1995 interview on BBC’s Panorama.
CELEBRITIES
Times Leader

Broadway in Scranton presents musical ‘Waitress’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The main character in the musical “Waitress” has plenty of problems on her plate. Jenna lives with an abusive husband named Earl, will soon have to cope with an unplanned pregnancy and feels stuck in what looks like a dead-end job at a diner. So it’s a good thing she at least has co-workers who care, like sisters.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Judy Kaye
Person
Prince Charles
Broadway.com

See Sweet Snaps from the Broadway Opening of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5. The cast, including Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar, got gussied up and celebrated at Cipriani. Take a look at the fun photos from opening night below, and catch Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!
MOVIES
CBS New York

Previews Begin For ‘MJ The Musical’ On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night. It’s about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost. “MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage. The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal. Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate. The official opening night is Feb. 1.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
THEATER & DANCE
buzzfeednews.com

Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Princess Diana?

It’s been nearly 25 years since Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, died after a disastrous car chase in Paris. She had already been a global icon, but her tragic death somehow amplified her eminence. It was only after Diana’s death, when then–UK prime minister Tony Blair was giving a grief-stricken speech, that he first dubbed her as “the people’s princess” — a term that resonated and has since endured.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Jolla Playhouse#Bio#Broadway Musical#Grove Entertainment#The Araca Group
yoursun.com

Broadway Boys perform the biggest hits from Broadway

The Broadway Boys are a collection of the best male voices currently working on the New York stage. Representing shows such as "Hamilton," "Wicked," "Jersey Boys," "Mama Mia," "The Book of Momon," "Hadestown," "The Lion King," "Hairspray," "Mary Poppins" and many more, The Broadway Boys rearrange musical theater tunes with pop sounds to create a new Broadway. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Alanis Morissette & Diablo Cody Help Adapt Broadway's Jagged Little Pill into Young Adult Novel

Lauren Patten & the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Jagged Little Pill: The Novel to Be Published Next Spring. You oughta know—the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, which is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre, is being adapted as a young adult novel. Abrams Children’s Books announced the news on December 9. Coauthored by the show’s creators Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody and Glen Ballard as well as YA author Eric Smith, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel draws on the musical’s story and is scheduled for publication on April 26, 2022. The book will follow the intertwining lives of five teens whose world is changed forever after the events at a party—it alternates between Frankie, Jo, Phoenix, Nick and Bella's points of view, digging into the questions that drive the musical’s plot. “I am so excited about the novelization of Jagged Little Pill,” said the musical's Tony-winning scribe Cody. “This show was written with young, energetic audiences in mind, and I hope this beautiful book helps connect even more teens to our musical.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Celebrate the New West Side Story Movie with Rachel Zegler, Steven Spielberg & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 12 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
imdb.com

‘Spencer’ Costume Design: Capturing Princess Diana’s Dizzing Eclectic Range

Pablo Larraín’s surreal psychological drama “Spencer” unfolds over a few disquieting days during Christmas 1991, when an unhappy Princess Diana’s (Kristen Stewart) marital troubles with Prince Charles were just starting to surface. That exact timeframe isn’t necessarily reflected on Jacqueline Durran’s diligent costumes — and that’s very much on purpose.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Broadway.com

New Musical Flying Over Sunset to Release Cast Recording in January

Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack in "Flying Over Sunset" New musical Flying Over Sunset, which officially opens at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on December 13, will release an original Broadway cast album next year. The recording will be released digitally on January 28, 2022 and on CD on March 11. Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by James Lapine with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie.
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Sharon D Clarke on Making Her Powerhouse Broadway Debut in Caroline, Or Change

Sharon D Clarke in "Caroline, or Change" British stage and screen star Sharon D Clarke already has three Olivier Awards to her name, but Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's musical Caroline, or Change marks her Broadway debut. The show is back on Broadway for its first-ever revival, starring Clarke, who took home her second Olivier Award in 2019 for her performance in the West End production. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Clarke at the Time Hotel to talk about finally taking the New York stage, returning to the role of Caroline Thibodeaux and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Broadway's First Black Glinda Brittney Johnson to Headline Wicked Next Year

Brittney Johnson as Glinda in "Wicked" Oh, what a celebration we'll have today! Brittney Johnson will take over the role of Glinda in the Broadway's Wicked beginning on February 14, 2022. Currently the Glinda standby, Johnson will be the first Black actress to assume the role of Glinda on Broadway.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Tonys Administration Committee Announces First Set of Rulings for the 2021-2022 Season

Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly & Anna Uzele in "Six" The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on December 8 to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the first time the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Tony-Nominated Composer Keith Herrmann Dies at 69

Keith Herrmann, the Tony-nominated composer of 1988's Romance/Romance, died on December 5. He was 69. Born in Brooklyn in March 1952, Herrmann has served as composer and musical director for several Broadway shows, including Whoopee! (1979), Censored Scenes From King Kong (1980), Onward Victoria (1980), Cats (1982) and Romance/Romance, which earned him a Tony nomination and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Original Score.
BROOKLYN, NY
Broadway.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Announces National Tour for Early 2022

Chris Sullivan, Wayne Brady, Aneesa Folds in "Freestyle Love Supreme" Mic check! Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, is heading out on a national tour. The tour will begin at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco on January 21, 2022 before visiting 11 cities across the country. Freestyle Love Supreme will play its previously scheduled final performance at Broadway's Booth Theatre on January 2, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy