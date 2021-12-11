Princess Diana Bio-Musical Announces Final Broadway Performance Date

Lauren Patten & the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Jagged Little Pill: The Novel to Be Published Next Spring. You oughta know—the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, which is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre, is being adapted as a young adult novel. Abrams Children’s Books announced the news on December 9. Coauthored by the show’s creators Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody and Glen Ballard as well as YA author Eric Smith, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel draws on the musical’s story and is scheduled for publication on April 26, 2022. The book will follow the intertwining lives of five teens whose world is changed forever after the events at a party—it alternates between Frankie, Jo, Phoenix, Nick and Bella's points of view, digging into the questions that drive the musical’s plot. “I am so excited about the novelization of Jagged Little Pill,” said the musical's Tony-winning scribe Cody. “This show was written with young, energetic audiences in mind, and I hope this beautiful book helps connect even more teens to our musical.”

