Daily Log 12.09.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: December 9th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

12/09/202100:14

INCIDENT

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

WARE STREET

Cambridge Police responded to an apartment building for a disturbance. Resident states a woman known to her was banging on her door.

12/09/202100:20

INCIDENT

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

DOUGLASS STREET

A resident of Douglas St. reports that an unknown vehicle struck his car causing the driver’s side mirror to be ripped off.

12/09/202107:54

INCIDENT

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

CONCORD AVENUE

A Cambridge resident reported a larceny of a laptop.

12/09/202109:25

INCIDENT21009021

ASH STREET

A Cambridge resident reported that a vehicle was stolen out of her driveway.

12/09/202110:59

INCIDENT

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

UPTON STEET

A Cambridge resident reported that two bicycles have been stolen.

12/09/202113:16

ARREST

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

VALENTINE STREET

Officers were dispatched to Valentine Street for the report of a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, officers were met by two parties. One of the parties identified himself as Spencer Santos, 26, 21 Valentine Street in Cambridge. Santos was then placed under arrest for a warrant.

12/09/202114:39

INCIDENT21009032

IDENTITY FRAUD

CHILTON STREET

A resident of Cambridge reports his identity was stolen earlier in the year and an account was opened in which approximately $1,500.00 of items were fraudulently purchased.

12/09/202115:07

INCIDENT

TRESPASS C266 S120

CONCORD AVENUE

Cambridge Police responded to Concord Avenue for a male Trespassing in the lobby of a residence. As a result, Mark Rankin, 25, 65 Adams Avenue in Everett, was placed into custody and charged with Trespassing.

12/09/202115:12

INCIDENT

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

WHITE STREET

A resident of Cambridge had her bicycle stolen from the Porter Square Shopping Center.

12/09/202116:00

INCIDENT21009034

MISC. REPORT TYPE

FIRST STREET

Cambridge Police received a tip of a suspicious vehicle parked in the First street garage. The vehicle appeared abandoned and was towed out of the garage.

12/09/202116:12

INCIDENT

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

COLUMBIA STREET

A resident of Columbia Street reports a package containing computer equipment was stolen from his front steps.

12/09/202116:30

INCIDENT

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MEMORIAL DR

A resident of Frederick, Maryland reports two lights were stolen from his bicycle which was locked to a bicycle rack on Memorial Drive.

12/09/202116:52

INCIDENT

BOMB CHEM OR BIO THREAT, FALSE C269 S14

MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE

The Cambridge Police EOD/K9 Unit responded to a Massachusetts Avenue building for a threat. The threat was received via email to MIT. Cambridge Police, MIT Police and the Cambridge Fire searched a building and found no suspicious evidence.

12/09/202116:59

INCIDENT

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

PROSPECT STREET

An employee of a Prospect Street business reports being threatened by someone.

12/09/202120:08

INCIDENT

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE

Cambridge Police arrested Richard Payne, 46, 402 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, for Shoplifting by Concealing and Simple Assault. Payne was observed by the Store Manager at concealing multiple products in his sweatpants.

12/09/202120:20

INCIDENT

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

SHERMAN STREET

A resident of Sherman Street reports her vehicle was struck while parked near her residence. The operator of the offending vehicle did not stop and make him/herself known, nor did he/she contact the police.

12/09/202121:17

INCIDENT

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

AUBURN STREET

Cambridge Police took a report of a past larceny from an Auburn Street residential building.

12/09/202122:14

INCIDENT21009042

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SIXTH STREET

Cambridge Police Officers completed a walk-in report at the front desk.