Deceuninck - Quick-Step have announced that Mark Cavendish has signed a one-year contract extension with the team, keeping him on their roster until the end of 2022. Since re-joining the team at the start of 2021, the Manxman won for the first time in three years, including picking up the Tour de France Green Jersey with four stage wins, on route to equalling Eddy Merckx record for the most stage wins at the Grand Tour.

