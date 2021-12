After COVID-19 pushed basketball to the sidelines last year, Dan River Region teams returned to the court Monday night. A pair of key runs in the first and third quarter from the Dan River Wildcats, along with their strong defensive efforts off the boards, helped pushed past the Patrick County Cougars, 63-46 in a non-conference matchup. In other action, Tunstall held the Cavaliers scoreless in the opening quarter on its way to a 25-point lead and never looked back in its 74-29 win over Chatham.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO