NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — Thanks to local support, the annual Toys for Tots drive brightens Christmas for children who might otherwise not have any gifts under the tree. As Christmas gets closer, volunteers and Marines will sort out the donations, and they will be distributed to families in the area. In 2019, Toys for Tots served a record of over 3,200 children in southern Minnesota. The numbers were down slightly in 2020.

NICOLLET, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO