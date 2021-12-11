ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GHS Robowranglers crowned Bell Drone champions

By Travis Hairgrove
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 2 days ago
Greenville High School’s Robowranglers drone team came out on top at the Bell Drone Championship last Saturday.

With multiple world championships already under their belts, the Robowranglers are already known as a formidable competitor in FIRST Robotics. Most recently, they won the Texas Cup in San Antonio over the summer, which was their first live competition since March 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions ground their gears to a halt.

Last weekend, though, the Robowranglers applied their skills to drone building and operation, in a competition in which each team was given parts from which to build a drone within a short amount of time and then fly it through various challenges to score points.

"Getting back into competition mode with the students has been a wonderful experience that was much needed for the whole team," Robowranglers Coach Adrienne Emerson said. "This competition was a great addition to the robotics program as it provided us an opportunity [to compete] in the fall, when we are normally not very busy, to practice engineering, designing and manufacturing skills to prepare for our normal competition which starts in January.”

For the Robowranglers, the Bell Drone competition proved to be an object lesson in the importance of keeping a cool head in the midst of a challenge, as the team finished the first round at fifth place, due to a piece falling off of their landing vehicle. After addressing the issue, the team finished the second round with the only perfect score and won the championship.

The members of the Robowranglers FIRST Robotics Team who are on its drone team are: Andy Shields, Mille Escobedo, Joseph Grimes, Johnathan Bass, Caleb Yost, Angel Gonzolez and Brian Ward.

Sandusky Register

Local Elks HoopShoot champions crowned

The annual Elks Lodge 285 HoopShoot was held last Saturday at Sandusky Intermediate School. Each contestant shot 25 free throws. Winners advance to district competition. 3rd (tie): Dale Johnson and Bryce Davie, both Perkins, 18/25. 10-11 Boys. 1st : Brock Parker, Margaretta, 14/25 (4 for 5 in shoot-off) 2nd: DeWade...
SANDUSKY, OH
