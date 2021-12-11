Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge December & January Events

It takes a detour to reach Cano Negro Wildlife Refuge in Costa Rica but oh how the trip is worth it. The mix of lowland rainforest, second growth and extensive wetlands makes it a very birdy place to bring some binos. With those avian temptations in mind, I make a point of visiting at least once a year. In 2021, I would have looked for crakes and Pinnated Bitterns in July but my scheduled visit coincided with heavy rains that flooded the entrance road (along with causing some terrible problems in other places). Fortunately, the waters have long since subsided and I was able to make the trip this past weekend to participate in the Cano Negro Bird Count.

