Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge December & January Events
2 days ago
The weather may be getting cooler and the days a little shorter, but here at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, we want to make your days merry and bright this entire holiday season! Don’t miss out on the beautiful sunny days; come out and enjoy one of the refuge hiking trails...
Raccoons (Procyon lotor), known to be intelligent and adaptive, will settle in a hollow tree, under piles of brush, under rocks or stumps – just about any place they can find shelter. This raccoon was photographed at Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.
Mark your calendars for one of coastal Georgia’s favorite oceanfront festivals on Jekyll Island, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife – W3, with some new happenings and recently added events. Many events have limited tickets left available, as ticket holders from the canceled September 2021 festival chose to keep their tickets for the February dates.
Location: Indiana Memorial Union Biddle Hotel & Conference Center. Celebrate the holiday season at the annual lighting of the IMU’s iconic outdoor candles that are affixed to the building’s east and west towers!. The Nutcracker. Date: Thursday, December 2 through Sunday, December 5. Time: Various times — see the schedule...
Starting Wednesday, four winter range closures take effect across the Deschutes National Forest to provide critical habitat for deer and elk. Beginning December 1, 2021, four wildlife winter range closure areas including Cabin/Silver Lake, Metolius Winter Range, Opine Travel Management Area and Tumalo Winter Range will begin. Motorized vehicles (including...
Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges will be hosting their 7th Annual Christmas Bird Count on Friday, December 17th. This pubic event is administered by the National Audubon Society and is the longest-running citizen science bird project in the U.S. This year will mark the 122nd year of the Christmas Bird Count.
Cherry Republic launches ninth annual “31 Days of Giving” campaign. This December, Cherry Republic has launched its ninth annual 31 Days of Giving campaign, the Glen Arbor company’s oldest charitable giving initiative. Throughout the month, Cherry Republic will announce gifts totaling $300,000 to Michigan organizations protecting our water, climate, and quality of life.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has selected Steve Berendzen as the new Project Leader for the Central Washington National Wildlife Refuge Complex in the Columbia Pacific Northwest Region. He will begin his role in February 2022. “We are so excited to have Steve as the new Project Leader for...
The final month of the year features a variety of programs, activities and meetings put on through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Following are some of those events. As a reminder, all calendar items are subject to change as a result of the changing conditions and guidance related...
American white pelicans have returned to the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, making December an ideal time for birdwatchers and nature photographers to catch a glimpse of these rare seasonal visitors, as well other migrating species that flock to the refuge in the off-season. White pelicans are big and eye-catching...
Over 500 Whooping Cranes, North America’s tallest bird, migrate to Aransas National Wildlife Refuge for their winter home. Rockport and Fulton communities embrace this phenomenon, providing boat tours and other viewing opportunities for birders and nature lovers. In 1967, the Whooping Cranes were named an endangered species. Their wild flock...
The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to block the expansion of hunting and fishing on national wildlife refuges. The lawsuit was filed on November 29 in a federal district court in Montana. It specifically challenges the Trump administration’s decision to open 2.3 million acres of land for hunting and fishing at more than 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.
The horizon of southwestern Oklahoma regained a pulse as I approached the Wichita Mountains. For that matter, I did, too. For the past three days, I had been driving north up the 100th meridian, part of a grand summer road trip from the Texas borderlands to Fargo, N.D. — an admittedly indulgent exercise in my newfound freedom as a fully vaccinated plainsman. And yet, despite my love for this sorely neglected region, the miles began to blur. Beyond the hazy purple sensation of the Texas Hill Country, the land relaxed, and soon enough, it was just me and the sagebrush and so many wind turbines casting shadows across the highway.
It takes a detour to reach Cano Negro Wildlife Refuge in Costa Rica but oh how the trip is worth it. The mix of lowland rainforest, second growth and extensive wetlands makes it a very birdy place to bring some binos. With those avian temptations in mind, I make a point of visiting at least once a year. In 2021, I would have looked for crakes and Pinnated Bitterns in July but my scheduled visit coincided with heavy rains that flooded the entrance road (along with causing some terrible problems in other places). Fortunately, the waters have long since subsided and I was able to make the trip this past weekend to participate in the Cano Negro Bird Count.
Due to the possibility of cancellations, please check events’ websites/postings before attending. South Dakota State Capitol Building | Pierre | 8 A.M. | December 1-26 Celebrate the joy of the season with Christmas at the Capitol. Attend one of the near-daily performances by various community performers, choirs, orchestras, and ensembles. Take a stroll through the halls of the South Dakota State Capitol Building to tour the Winter Wishes display of trees and decorations.
December 2021 | January 2022 Toledo Museum of Art Program Highlights. At TMA in its first North American museum presentation, Stan Douglas: Doppelgänger is the science fiction-inspired film by prominent artist Stan Douglas. The film centers around an astronaut named Alice, who embarks on a solitary outer space mission. When Alice’s ship unexpectedly turns around, she presumes she has returned to Earth, but instead she arrives at another realm, the exact reverse of her true home. In one version, Alice is welcomed and provided support upon her return, while in another narrative, Alice is received as a potential hostile threat. The work comprises two translucent screens, which can be viewed from either side and display parallel narratives that unfold simultaneously.
A new species has been spotted enjoying the new San Antonio land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park, according to surveillance footage caught by the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department. On Thursday, November 11, Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy posted a shot on Facebook of a Ringtail Cat with a Texas...
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center will be hosting their first annual fundraising event called “Kiss a Gator Gala” on February 19, 2022. The event is a black-tie event and will be held at the world famous Don Cesar. Guests will enjoy a...
BENTON, Tenn. — The NWTF North Cherokee Chapter of Tennessee presented a check to TWRA for a cooperative wildlife habitat enhancement project planned on the Ocoee Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service - Cherokee National Forest. The fund was awarded from the Tennessee NWTF Superfund to the Cherokee...
If you love elk, this might be the most pristine Wyoming property of your dreams. It's a lavish home that borders the National Elk Refuge near Jackson. I found this dreamy mansion in all its glory on Realtor. It's 2205 Nowlin Trail N, Jackson, Wyoming and it's got elk...miles of elk. Here's a brief description of what's on offer here from the listing:
