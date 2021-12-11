Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

Here are my top ten 2022 NFL Draft prospects and their NFL comparisons. Both Thibodeaux and Clowney are freak athletes who had high expectations coming into college. Clowney was unanimously considered to be the top prospect in the 2014 NFL draft. While he may not have lived up to that hype, you could easily blame part of that on injuries. Thibodeaux looks like an NFL player playing against college kids every Saturday. However, similar to Clowney, he has also battled a few injuries in his three years. His injuries aren’t nearly as severe as Clowney’s, but it’s something to note. Thibodeaux has the same potential that Clowney did. Even if he doesn’t put up crazy sack totals, you know he’s going to have an impact on each and every game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO