ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft. This week, with just the Army-Navy game on the slate, we'll...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL Draft prospects Eagles can replace Jalen Reagor with as starters

Should the Eagles begin looking for Jalen Reagor’s replacement already?. Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, there’s a developing issue in the Philadelphia Eagles organization, one that you’ve probably already gotten wind of. Regardless of how much attention they pay to try to fix the wide receiver position, nothing seems to be working out.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2022 NFL Draft: Three Running Backs The Texans Could Select

Running back is currently a major position of need for the Houston Texans. Although there are certainly plenty of other holes to be filled, the run game has had no consistency whatsoever. The team recently parted ways with free agent acquisition Phillip Lindsay, and that wasn’t the first ball carrier they moved on from this season after Mark Ingram was traded to the Saints just a month ago.
NFL
pff.com

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF's Top 100 Prospects

The 2021 college football regular season is done, but the player evaluation process is just beginning. This is where PFF's 2022 NFL Draft board stands as of now, but with championship week, bowl games, postseason showcases, the combine and pro days still left, a lot can change between now and April 28 2022.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

2022 NFL Draft: College football recap, Week 13

It was sweet, sweet vindication for James Joseph Harbaugh and his Michigan team during the regular-season finale of college football, in being able to finally slay the Ohio State Buckeyes and knock them out of both Big Ten and College Football Playoff consideration. Meanwhile, Oklahoma—showing signs of vulnerability all season long, and losing to Baylor—was put out of their misery by OSU in their close Bedlam game that came down to the wire, thanks to a muffed punt by OU. Below are the prospects who stood out during Week 13 of college football.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
920espnnewjersey.com

NFL Insider explains who made decision for Eagles to draft Reagor

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles ugly 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, many people are zeroing their attention on second-year Eagles Wide Receiver Jalen Reagor. The 22-year Old Wide Receiver drafted in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU, had two drops in the Eagles' loss that if he makes one of those catches, the Eagles could have won the game on Sunday.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Pro Comparison for 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

Here are my top ten 2022 NFL Draft prospects and their NFL comparisons. Both Thibodeaux and Clowney are freak athletes who had high expectations coming into college. Clowney was unanimously considered to be the top prospect in the 2014 NFL draft. While he may not have lived up to that hype, you could easily blame part of that on injuries. Thibodeaux looks like an NFL player playing against college kids every Saturday. However, similar to Clowney, he has also battled a few injuries in his three years. His injuries aren’t nearly as severe as Clowney’s, but it’s something to note. Thibodeaux has the same potential that Clowney did. Even if he doesn’t put up crazy sack totals, you know he’s going to have an impact on each and every game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyon College#Emerson College#Nfl Combine#American Football#Eagles#Army Navy#Wr#Fcs
97.3 ESPN

Bridgeton, NJ Alum Markquese Bell Named NFL Draft Prospect to Watch

Former Bridgeton Bulldogs standout Markquese Bell has made a name for himself and will be a part of the 2022 NFL Draft. Bell left Bridgeton in 2017 to head to College Park, Maryland but left the school without ever appearing in a game for the Terps. He made his way to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas for the 2018 season, before landing at Florida A&M University.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, UNC Pembroke

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jonathan Alexander, DB, UNC-Charlotte

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Some things that make a top prospect are my size, speed, dedication to the game, and my film. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I was first interested in football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Boston College Wide Receiver Hits Transfer Portal

Kobay White of Boston College set to enter Transfer Portal. News out of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, where graduate student Kobay White has decided to transfer from Boston College. The 5'11'' 198-pound Wideout fell out of favor in the rotation this year as he recorded one reception for 25 yards. White Missed the 2020 season due to injury but before that earned pre-season all ACC honors in 2019, a season in which he led the team in receptions.
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Intriguing prospects to watch in every conference championship game, including Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, more

College football's conference championship game slate is loaded. Friday marks the beginning of a fun-filled two-day stretch of matchups that include the best teams from each conference. With 10 FBS conference title games on tap -- plus a makeup Pac-12 game and a slew of FCS contests -- we will get a glimpse of plenty of notable prospects who are battling for conference supremacy.
NFL
FanSided

Five Houston Texans draft prospects to watch this weekend

The Houston Texans draft prospects list is slowly building. Being one of the worst teams in the league with a 2-9 record, many Texans fans have already begun scouting the college football world for the players that they want to see don the deep steel blue and battle red come next spring.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Nick Sirianni discusses Eagles’ pre-draft interest in Jets’ Zach Wilson | Jonathan Gannon weighs in on QB’s strengths

PHILADELPHIA — Before the Eagles completed a huge pre-draft trade with the Miami Dolphins in March, the franchise reportedly showed heavy interest in BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Initially positioned with the sixth overall pick, the Eagles were reported to have looked into trading up to obtain Wilson, just weeks after shipping former franchise QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy