Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' copyright case dey go trial

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift go face jury trial ontop accusation say she tiff di lyrics for 'Shake It Off' from anoda song. One US judge don refuse Swift request to dismiss di case, say jury fit find out say her 2014 hit bin copy girl group 3LW 2001 tune wey be Playas Gon'...

www.bbc.com

