ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jagger's Saturday Mailbag - 12/11/2021

By Jagger, Mailbag Specialist
intermatwrestle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew members of the WWE NIL team, AJ Ferrari (left) and Gable Steveson (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) By the time you read this, the Walsh Ironman is already underway and all I have to say is welcome back high school wrestling! It's been too long since we had a...

intermatwrestle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
intermatwrestle.com

DI Live Streaming Guide (12/9-12/12)

Although DI wrestling moves into December, we've got a small slate of duals and tournaments. 22 duals and a few open tournaments will be going on during the remainder of this week. Since it can be difficult to figure out where and when to watch all of these events, InterMat has put together a list of all of the live-streamed events occurring this weekend. Below are the dates/times and how to watch each match.
WWE
intermatwrestle.com

SoCon Weekend Preview (12/11-12/12)

Welcome to another week of #SoConWR action - we've got a weekend full of wrestling that surely won't disappoint! Check out the streaming schedule and how to watch below:. Streaming: The Grind (Rokfin) If you can't make it out to any of these events this weekend - please check them...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heyman
intermatwrestle.com

EIWA Conference Recap (12/7/21)

Below is a recap of last week's EIWA action, with individual highlights worth noting. Jason Borrelli earned his first victory as Head Coach of American over Duke. Yianni Diakomihalis solidified his #1 ranking at his new weight class by winning the CKLV at 149lbs. Pat Glory of Princeton had a...
COMBAT SPORTS
intermatwrestle.com

InterMat College Staff Picks: Week Six (12/9-12/12)

Once again, Austin Sommer sits atop the leaderboard for our conference correspondent staff with an impressive 22-5 record after five weeks. But, his lead has diminished within the last seven days, partially because of the perfect week from Rachel Gallardo, who is now within a game of Austin. Along with Rachel, Robbie Wendell also had a flawless week picking games. His repeated ACC-homerism finally paid off as Virginia Tech upset Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Raw Star’s Name?

When you watch WWE programming you never know when you might see the debut of a fresh face, and back in June fans saw Doudrop join the main roster alongside Eva Marie. Before Doudrop joined the main roster she was known to fans NXT UK fans as Piper Niven, and PWInsider is reporting that WWE recently filed to trademark “Piper Niven” which has created some speculation that she could be going back to her former ring name. In addition to Piper Niven WWE also filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile and Odyssey Jones.
WWE
realdawghuskies.com

Saturday Night Bytes: 12/11

Things are moving and shaking at Montlake this weekend; visitors are on campus, and signing day is j... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Nil#Powerade#The Doc Buchanan
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Urban Meyer News

It remains to be seen if Urban Meyer will make it to Year 2 as an NFL head coach. Year 1 has pretty much gone as poorly as possible. The Jaguars were not expected to be any good this season – and they haven’t been, at 2-11 on the year – but it’s been a fairly consistent circus with Meyer since he arrived in Jacksonville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

HCS Mailbag: Lincoln Riley Bolts, Notre Dame’s Impact on the Future of the Big 12 and More

Welcome to the HCS Big 12 mailbag! This mailbag is for all you football junkies out there who root for a Big 12 school that not only have questions about your team, but other teams in the conference as well. So, join me, grab your favorite drink, and relax as I answer all your Big 12 questions. For those interested, I will send out a tweet (@Derekduke25) every Monday until 8 PM CT for you to send in your questions to be answered every Tuesday right here at Heartland College Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
intermatwrestle.com

Anytime, Anywhere, Any Place Army Team Travels to Unbeaten Rutgers

On Friday evening, the nation's winningest team for 2021-22 will host perhaps the gutsiest team in the country, as Army West Point makes the short trek to Rutgers for a non-conference dual. While many teams front-load their schedule with open tournaments or individual bracket tourneys, Rutgers has wrestled duals after...
MILITARY
intermatwrestle.com

The Build: Underway at Roanoke College

"My wife grew up in Roanoke and in all the years we lived around here she always said that Roanoke College would be a great job and they could have an amazing program if they ever started one," Nate Yetzer. Yetzer was named the inaugural head coach of the Roanoke...
SPORTS
ourdailybears.com

ODB Mailbag Big 12 Champs Edition - Answered

Given all the coaching carousel news the past few weeks. What kind of season(s) would Aranda have to have in order to be on the hot seat? The last coach we fired for performance was Guy Morris (RIP) and that feels like forever ago. Expectations have changed a lot since then.
NFL
fantasypros.com

NBA DFS Primer: Saturday (12/11) PREMIUM

Saturday’s six-game slate should be a fun one to sift through. With multiple stars already ruled out, we have a readily available amount of value with more to present itself undoubtedly. We also have three teams playing back-to-back games, including the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets. Those teams should garner some extra attention as we could see some of their usual starters sit out for rest purposes. Six games will give us plenty of information to analyze and news to dissect. We’ll start with tonight’s game totals, and the injury report, followed by some of my favorite core plays to build around. Then we’ll get into some cash game considerations, GPP darlings, and of course, the value plays that will enable us to find salary relief before ending with some price discrepancies within the two respected DFS spaces. Now that you have the rundown, let us go ahead and dive in.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Jason Myrtetus 12-11-2021

Jason opens the show with his thoughts on having to root for the Dallas Cowboys, this weekend, to better the Eagles’ playoff chances. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice joins the show to discuss the Eagles’ season so far.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy