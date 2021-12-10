ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Escaping human trafficking: There is a way out

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8oBy_0dKGz91100

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has pushed a difficult-to-discuss topic in the national conversation.

Police have arrested human traffickers nationwide—but their crimes just aren’t going away.

And West Virginia’s rates of poverty and addiction makes it especially susceptible to those looking to take advantage of its most vulnerable people.

The YWCA in Wheeling says the crime often begins with someone who needs help with basic resources like clothing and food.

They’re then approached by traffickers with false promises of adventure and companionship, before their true motives become clear.

When you’re in trafficking, a lot of the times traffickers started out as a relationship. And so you think you’re dating someone, you fall in love, head over heels, they promise the world to someone. And then all of a sudden it turns into, ‘well you need to go do this for me. And you know, prove your love to me. Prove that you’re a value to me.’

Molly Holden, Director of Family Violence Prevention, YWCA Wheeling

She says if you think you’re in that situation, the best thing to do is pick up the phone—the number for the Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

Wheeling’s YWCA is specially equipped to help: They have the only specific shelter for human trafficking survivors in the Mountain State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County awarded funds to fight gun violence

Three counties in West Virginia will receive funds to fight gun violence. The Justice Department said in a statement that Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cops and Kids distributes over $200,000 worth of toys

TRIADELPHIA, W.VA. (WTRF) Christmas came early this year for over 150 children. Local law enforcement took these kids on a shopping spree to pick their favorite toys for Christmas.   Tom Howard is the Ohio County Sheriff and President of the Wheeling Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38. He says he has been a part of this program for 14 years and each […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police still searching for baby missing since May

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The investigation into the disappearance of a baby girl continues in Huntington. Huntington Police are still searching for Angel Nichole Overstreet, who was last seen in early May 2021. Authorities first reported that she was missing on May 25, and said her whereabouts since May 8 could not be confirmed. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton parents arrested after child dies in fire

Weirton police say two parents are under arrest after their child died in a house fire earlier in 2021. Heather and Michael Johnston are currently in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of child neglect resulting in death and child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. The fire occurred on March 13 at 3221 […]
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman with cancer arrested after police say she staged a robbery

An Ohio woman was arrested after an investigation led police to believe she staged the whole thing. Kimberly Armstrong is charged with making false alarms, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. Police say Armstrong told them she was robbed last week after getting money out of an ATM. After calling the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy