Opinion: Bob Dole’s efforts to prevent the genocide of Bosnians, remembered

Bob Dole was the last presidential nominee who was a veteran of the Second World War. Few people who saw it will ever forget the moving moment when Bob Dole, then confined to a wheelchair asked to be raised to a standing position so he could salute his friend John McCain farewell. For 79 of his 98 years, Bob Dole served his country in one capacity or another.
WASHINGTON — The death of former Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole of Kansas at 98 deprives the nation of one of its all-time professionals, who brought both skill and humor to the chamber for more than three decades. He tempered his fierce partisanship with a playful way with words...
Sen. Robert “Bob” Dole had a positive impact on my 12 years as an elected official, and especially the six years I worked with him in Congress. I was a tireless worker for his candidacy for president in 1996. He had earned the nickname of being a “hatchet”...
WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Robert Dole represented Kansas in Congress for more than 30 years, stepping down from the Senate in 1996 when he became the Republican Presidential nominee. Dole was injured on a battlefield in Italy during World War II. It left him without use of his right...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walt Riker first came to know Sen. Bob Dole as a journalist, working for WIBW-TV in Topeka. He would later come to know him as a boss, traveling to 58 countries and all 50 states with him as his press secretary. “He had stature. He had...
Robert J. Dole — war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan — has died, at the age of 98. We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and the many friends and colleagues he met over a full lifetime of service to his country. There can be no...
So many of us Kansans are taking a moment this week to reflect on the life and career of Bob Dole, a favorite son who died Sunday at age 98.I was fortunate enough to have first met then-Sen. Dole when I was just a young pipsqueak reporter up in north-central Kansas. I was interning at the Phillips County Review in the summer of 1977, under the tutelage of well-known Kansas newspaper publisher McDill “Huck” Boyd, who was a political titan in his own right…...
WASHINGTON — Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Bob Dole came home. He was carried by a military honor guard up the Capitol’s steps as his wife, Elizabeth Dole, looked on with tears in her eyes. The man from windswept Russell, Kansas, spent 35 years in Congress, rising to the highest echelon of political power in Washington but never quite reaching the pinnacle of the presidency.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee veterans are remembering the late senator Bob Dole who lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Senator Ross visited Tallahassee veterans a number of times during the annual Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Mac Kemp, the chairman of Honor Flight Tallahassee, said although...
Sen. Bob Dole will be honored during a series of ceremonies in Washington, D.C., this week ahead of memorials for the late World War II veteran in his home state of Kansas. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. The former Republican presidential candidate served in Congress for 36 years and received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II.
NEW ORLEANS — Former Republican Senator Bob Dole died over the weekend at the age of 98. Now, he is being remembered for many accomplishments in his life but his most notable could be how he worked to push through legislation to help public school children and those with disabilities.
With the death of Bob Dole on Sunday at the age of 98, we find ourselves reflecting on how to approach the things we want to accomplish -- whether by the easy way or the hard. Dole, forced to recuperate at age 21 from near-paralyzing war injuries and the product of a hardscrabble upbringing in a small Kansas town, once said that it was "the hard way" that appealed to him.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on. There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate...
Bob Dole, one of Kansas’ most famous sons, died of lung cancer. He was 98. He is remembered as a political titan, running for both president and vice president and serving as the longest sitting Senate Majority Leader while representing Kansans.
WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. If it wasn’t for Dole, a former...
