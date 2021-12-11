ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Member Info for BabyHuey

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

We've had passes here in Ireland for months. So to add to your comments, they are hard to implement and non compliance is about 50% here. It's extra staff and more hassle for businesses who are broke and at 50%...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for BeardedDragon

Sadly PrettyWild, the Daily Mail article was published at 12.30pm since when the SP has continued to fall significantly. I see that a sale of over 1million shares took place at under 62p around the close, which doesn't bode well. If there are no major contracts/orders announced by RNS on Monday, this could be another bloodbath I fear.
Axios

The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly

Data flooding in from South Africa and Europe is clear: The Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, including among vaccinated people. Why it matters: If this trend holds up, that means a lot of people — around the world and in the U.S. — are about to get sick, even if only mildly so.
WORLD
Life Style Extra

Member Info for candidinvestor

I like that word ' disgruntled ' Don't get too complacent though . The last time it was 80p was nearly 3 years ago , when AISC was half of what it will be in 2022, and when gold prices were on the rise. Also there was more positive sentiment towards a more productive pipeline of future developments.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Member Info#Babyhuey#Covid#Nhs#Omicron#Delta 4 5 Weeks#Icu
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Muchaboutmoney

Hay Buzz ... I totally agree and have been saying that a serious supply shock is just a couple of years down the road and oil will be $100+ for some time. Unfortunately and like many on here, I have lost the will to live when it comes to someone coming along with the means and capability to develop Sealion.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Trading4gainz

People that still believe in this company are complete clowns lol get out while you still can. 7p incoming. Except you geronimo. You can stay til the bitter (and poor) end. Rumour has it Kat and nige filing for divorce. Won’t be expensive though as both have lost all their magic beans in this dog share.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for isitsaturdayyet

Biggest pile of s**t ever , truly shafted and has been for a long time . Time to move on .......
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Mephistopheles10

We never know who the parties are, but these are genuine trades, under the Stock Exchange rules classed as P LRGS, which are trades large in size compared to normal trades, for which publication can be deferred. http://www.mifidiidictionary.com/flags/. RE: Debt free and profitable???30 Nov 2021 18:19. Very good question, but...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
tucsonpost.com

Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally: Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute

Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Omicron strain of the coronavirus could eventually replace the Delta variant, as it is already happening in South Africa, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik. "Reports are coming in that in South Africa it [Omicron]...
WORLD
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy