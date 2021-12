MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are prepared for all types of weather and know how to deal with extremes of heat and cold. But Wednesday’s forecast of severe mid-December storms is a meteorological curveball, and Minnesotans should think ahead about the possibility of a winter power outage. Strong winds are expected across southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday, and gusts up to 60 mph could blow away holiday decorations and knock over powerlines. In the evening, storms look to rumble over the southern half of the state, bringing the possibility of the first December tornado in Minnesota history. RELATED: Download...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO