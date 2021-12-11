ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Volkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software – Handelsblatt

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad and automotive supplier Bosch are nearing an agreement to cooperate on automotive software, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Volkswagen plans to invest a triple-digit million euro...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
BUSINESS
Taylor Daily Press

Jaguar Land Rover Vs. Volkswagen, the end of the war in the United States

British company Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has ended its dispute with the Volkswagen Group over patents for off-road driver assistance features on some of Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen luxury SUVs. The original purpose of the JLR was to prevent its competitors from importing into the United States. However, it is not known under what conditions they dropped the case.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
The Independent

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.For the next year, the current system will...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Alphabet#Reuters#Handelsblatt
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Set To Replace Its Talented R&D And Design Bosses

Hyundai and Kia have been on a roll in recent times. The year isn't even over yet and Kia has already posted its best annual sales in the US ever. As for Hyundai, it's also surging with segment-busting vehicles like the Santa Cruz pickup, not to mention its growing electric lineup. With so much going right, one would reasonably expect that Hyundai Motor Group would be happy with its current leadership team. Despite this, the company is set for a rumored reshuffle to end the year, and it's likely to happen later this week. The executives to be replaced are two individuals who have contributed significantly to the company's growth over the last few years.
BUSINESS
designboom.com

volkswagen confirms plans for all-electric 'ID. california' camper

Volkswagen has indirectly revealed plans to produce an all-electric campervan called the ‘ID. california’. the news came following a supervisory board meeting in which the company announced the electrification of its european plants. the new electric camper, which is to launch in the second half of this decade, will be produced in VW’s hanover plant.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Software
Autoweek.com

Volvo and Northvolt Will Build Battery R&D Hub

Volvo and Northvolt will open a research and development center in Gothenburg, Sweden, close to the automaker's headquarters. The automaker plans to build a battery production facility in Europe starting in 2024, with an annual capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh), which will produce batteries for half a million cars a year.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Company For Lack Of Vision

"Ambition 2030" is the name of the plan outlined by Nissan in regard to electrification by the end of the decade. The Japanese automaker will be spending the equivalent of $17.6 billion in the next five years to prepare the launch of 23 electrified models, 15 of which will do away with the combustion engine altogether. These will arrive by the end of March 2031, and some of them might have been previewed by four concepts.
BUSINESS
Road & Track

What the Auto Industry Could Look Like by 2030

The automotive industry is changing fast. New methods of propulsion, new autonomous tech, new brands, and new ideas. We're crashing more and borrowing more, driving more and driving less. The overarching trends are bound to change over the decade, but these are our best guesses for how the auto industry will change before the end of the decade.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy