ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brett Neilon will return to USC in 2022

By Erik McKinney about 22 hours
on3.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC starting center Brett Neilon plans to be back with...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former USC football star facing up to 10 years in prison

Former NFL and USC football linebacker Rey Maualuga is facing up to 10 years in prison for a DUI, per TMZ Sports. Maualuga is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report. The full charges against Maualuga are felony first degree wanton endangerment, felony first degree criminal...
NFL
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Returning To USC, Twitter Reacts

Donte Williams will remain on USC's staff under new head coach Lincoln Riley, according to multiple reports. Williams served as interim head coach for the USC Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing in 2021. The team went 3-7 under his leadership. Prior to becoming interim, Williams served as USC's associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Florida quarterback expected to miss Gasparilla Bowl

It’s been a whirlwind season for highly touted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. An On3 Consensus four-star recruit coming into Gainesville, Richardson has dealt with numerous injuries throughout 2021 and has had to miss a significant amount of time from the field. Now, Richardson is expected to miss the Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
NFL
KTLA

Former Mater Dei standout Bryce Young takes home Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most […]
PASADENA, CA
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn on QB Dillon Gabriel: ‘He chose to do something different’

Speaking with the media for the first time since former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 27, Knights coach Gus Malzahn didn’t have much to say about the move. “He chose to do something different,” Malzahn said over the weekend. Gabriel never returned to game action for UCF after fracturing his left clavicle in his throwing arm on Sept. ...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy