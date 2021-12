GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) – The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets Gonzales is just getting started!. While parents are out getting Christmas gifts, children can look for Santa’s helpers with the the Tanger Outlets Activity Book. Customers can pre-purchase the Scavenger Hunt Booklet at Shopper Services or by scanning the QR codes that are posted on signs throughout the mall. The booklet will act like a key for guests to unlock the scavenger hunt and find the interactive clues that lead to the Scout Elves who are hidden throughout the mall. After finding all the Elves, families can go back to Shopper Services and receive their prize.

GONZALES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO