Game Preview: Warriors at 76ers - 12/11/21

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Matchup Preview (12/13/21) The underperforming Indiana Pacers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana has tried to make this group of players, excluding newcomers Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert, work together for a few years and to no avail. Caris LeVert has not worked out for the Pacers as most fans were hoping, but it may still be too early to make any declaration on the potential fit and his long-term impact on the team. Indiana is growing impatient, and this may be the last opportunity for it to stay together. On the other hand, everything is clicking for the Golden State Warriors. They have only won three of their past five, but don’t let that deter you from the fact that this team is one of the best that we have seen since the Warriors had Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. Now, one of those players is not on the roster anymore, and another has not played since 2019. Still, the Warriors have plenty of firepower to outshoot anybody on any given night, as well as a strong enough defense to force opponents into tough shots.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO