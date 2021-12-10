ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Warriors at 76ers - 12/11/21

By Facebook
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors begin their five-game road trip on Saturday night as the team faces the 14-12 Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Dubs have had a lot of success against the Sixers in recent years, winning 14 of the last 17 matchups. Saturday night has the potential to be historic,...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He And Stephen Curry Changed The Game With His 3-Pointers: "We Went From Three 3-Pointers Attempted Per Game To 9, 10, 11."

During the 2010s, the NBA went through big changes, starting with the 3-point revolution that switched how the game is played and increased the importance of shooters and floor spacers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the game using long-range shots, winning championships, and delighting fans with their shooting talents,...
NBA
AllPacers

Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and come into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16. Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of their players walking into the arena, and two-time MVP Steph Curry can be seen in the clip.
NBA
NBA

Archive 75: Stephen Curry

Welcome to a world where 3-pointers rain, where ankles are sprained, where defenders are left frazzled, and fans are left dazzled. This is the Stephen Curry Experience, which is unlike any other, where the spotlight belongs to the basketball star who does whatever he pleases. He is not the strongest player, nor the biggest, nor the quickest, nor the most physically gifted. And yet when Curry takes the stage he is in full command. His skills and tenacity allow him to put on a show that allows us to appreciate who he is and what he brings to the NBA, which is quite significant.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Wells Fargo Center#Sixers#Portland Trail Blazers#Gsw#The Trail Blazers
FanSided

Tickets to watch Steph Curry break record at MSG are astronomically expensive

Steph Curry failed to break the NBA 3-point record against the Pacers, meaning he’s two away as he’s set to play in MSG on Tuesday. Tickets are outrageous. On Monday night, Golden State Warriors fans all but took over Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to watch Stephen Curry get another attempt at breaking Ray Allen’s record for most career made 3-pointers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
lineups.com

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers 12/13/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Matchup Preview (12/13/21) The underperforming Indiana Pacers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana has tried to make this group of players, excluding newcomers Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert, work together for a few years and to no avail. Caris LeVert has not worked out for the Pacers as most fans were hoping, but it may still be too early to make any declaration on the potential fit and his long-term impact on the team. Indiana is growing impatient, and this may be the last opportunity for it to stay together. On the other hand, everything is clicking for the Golden State Warriors. They have only won three of their past five, but don’t let that deter you from the fact that this team is one of the best that we have seen since the Warriors had Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. Now, one of those players is not on the roster anymore, and another has not played since 2019. Still, the Warriors have plenty of firepower to outshoot anybody on any given night, as well as a strong enough defense to force opponents into tough shots.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
NBA
NBA

NBA Mailbag: How long will Stephen Curry be 3-point king?

Welcome to the first edition of the NBA Mailbag! In this weekly post I plan to answer a handful of your topical questions from my inbox and from my Twitter account as well as present a stable of other interactive items. Let’s get right to this week’s questions:
NBA
Mercury News

Within range of 3-point record, Steph Curry, Warriors fall short against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — It won’t happen at home — coach Steve Kerr and most the rest of the known universe agree — but Steph Curry was in no hurry to make history Saturday night in Philadelphia. That leaves four more potential sites for the inevitable record-breaking shot, and Curry can find a special meaning in them all.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Steph Curry Heads To Madison Square Garden One 3-Pointer Away From NBA History

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State star Steph Curry is 23-feet, 9-inches away from NBA history as the Warriors travel to Madison Square Garden Tuesday night to take on the New York Knicks. After going 5-for-15 from distance in a win over the Indiana Pacers Monday, Curry is just one three away from tying Ray Allen’s NBA career record of 2,973. If he hits two against the Knicks, the record will be his alone. “I’m enjoying the moment and now you’re knocking on the doorstep, it’s pretty surreal,” he said the Pacers game. “But just trying to let it happen. It’s...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy