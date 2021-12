Virgil’s ancient Roman maxim “tempus fugit” is nowhere more apparent than in the life of New Jersey teenager Kimberly Levaco in 1999. Afflicted with a rare genetic disorder that causes her body to age at four-and-a-half times the normal rate, she is just turning sixteen, but looks like a 72-year-old. Her time is flying by, and this milestone birthday marks the average life expectancy for someone with her incurable condition.

