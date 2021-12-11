River Tops Shadyside

SAINT PETER, Minn. – In a matchup of top-10 nationally ranked teams, No. 6 Gustavus women’s hockey came up short against No. 5 UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in a 6-3 decision at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Gusties drop to 7-1 overall, while the Falcons improve to 9-1. UW-River Falls took advantage of an early breakaway 1:20 into the game for a goal. The Falcons quickly made it 2-0 four minutes into the first period with another goal, but the Gusties answered less than a minute later as Madigan Goldsworthy (Sr., Chaska) scored her first goal of the season, assisted by Hailey Holland (Jr., Aberdeen S.D.). The Falcons regained a two-goal lead at the 14:28 mark with a power play goal and added another score one minute later, carrying a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO