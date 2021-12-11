ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

River Tops Shadyside

Intelligencer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNIBAL — River remained undefeated Friday night in boys’ basketball action, and a big reason why was its defense. The Pilots (5-0) forced 24 Shadyside turnovers — 14 of those in the decisive middle two quarters — en route to a 45-35 come-from-behind victory before a loud crowd inside R.L. Potts...

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Air raid: Lincoln's Heldreth eyes career in aviation

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Westin Heldreth’s future plans have his head in the clouds. “I’ve thought about learning a two-year trade, something with aviation or electrical work,” Heldreth said. “My dad’s an airplane mechanic, so that’s what I’ve been around growing up.”
SHINNSTON, WV
Intelligencer

Andes Likes Shadyside’s Chemistry

SHADYSIDE — There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Shadyside boys basketball team this season. However, one thing that Ed Andes, who is embarking on his 25th season at the helm of his alma mater, is sure of is his team has “great chemistry.” He also hopes that it’s a team that continually improves as experience is gained, players return from football injuries and roles are defined.
SHADYSIDE, OH
Times-Leader

Brock fuels Shadyside by Buckeye Local

CONNORVILLE – A head coach never knows what he will get from his team on opening night. Veteran Shadyside mentor Ed Andes received a superb defensive effort from his Tigers as the Orange debuted with a solid 43-33 triumph over Buckeye Local. The Panthers entered the contest with a season-opening...
SHADYSIDE, OH
Intelligencer

Jets Cruise Past Ferry

MORRISTOWN — Martins Ferry came into Monday’s game against Union Local determined to take away Jets junior Reagan Vinskovich. Considering Vinskovich recorded just three field goals and eight total points after erupting for 31 on Saturday, the Purple Riders plan worked quite well. However, the Purple Riders didn’t account for...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Baseball#River Tops Shadyside#Hannibal#Tigers#Kabel Isaly
joeinsider.com

Three Rivers tops Niles 64-58 in overtime girls opener

Friday’s girls basketball varsity opener for Three Rivers saw a dramatic 64-58 overtime win at Niles. The rivalry picked up where it left off, as the Wildcats had an overtime district win when they last met nine months ago. Rylie Glass led TR with 22 points. Three Rivers hosts former...
NILES, MI
leadertimes.com

RALLYING RIVER HAWKS

Brayden Landgraf scores two, Caleb Hoffman scores the winning goal in victory The Armstrong River Hawks hockey team came into Thursday’s game against Indiana Area looking to rebound from a 3-2 shootout loss against Greater Latrobe on Monday night. Armstrong did so with a 5-4 victory over their latest foe at the Belmont Complex. The River Hawks fell behind early […]
INDIANA, PA
The Alliance Review

Lady Hornets drop 1-point loss to Shadyside

Maddie Powers and Lanie Bower combined for 41 points in a 51-50 heartbreaking loss to Shadyside. The Lady Tigers led 17-13 after the opening eight minutes of play and 31-25 at the halftime break. The Lady Hornets rallied with a 13-5 third quarter for a 38-36 advantage. Shadyside won the...
SHADYSIDE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Iowa River

Just outside the Top 25 this week, Illinois will go back in next week .... if it beats Arizona at home on Saturday. Tall order to be sure, but doable. The polls don't mean a thing when it comes to the NCAA tournament. But fans like them, so I do too.
IOWA STATE
Intelligencer

Jets Dig Deep To Top St. Clairsville

MORRISTOWN — Union Local knew it needed a bounce-back performance following its loss at Martins Ferry last Friday. The Jets got that and much, much more Tuesday evening when they welcomed debuting St. Clairsville into ‘The Hangar.’. Capitalizing on hustle plays, foul shooting and a couple of clutch stops down...
EDUCATION
Intelligencer

Sharp-Shooting Cook Leads Linsly Over Shadyside

SHADYSIDE — Invading Linsly buried 11 bonus goals and cruised to a 69-26 victory over the Tigers on Monday, snapping the hosts two-game win streak. The Cadets were paced by talented freshman Haylen Cook, who hit five of those 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Ally Hicks and Carleigh Grimm evenly divided 22.
SHADYSIDE, OH
Intelligencer

Mountaineers Face Tough Test

MORGANTOWN — If you asked Bob Huggins, no stranger to tough love, he’d probably say his bunch is the worst 7-1 team in America. “I’m worried more about us than I am anything,” Huggins said. “We’re struggling. (We’re) trying to get us fixed.”. The veteran head coach has often been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gustavus.edu

Women’s Hockey Drops Top-10 Matchup Against UW-River Falls

SAINT PETER, Minn. – In a matchup of top-10 nationally ranked teams, No. 6 Gustavus women’s hockey came up short against No. 5 UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in a 6-3 decision at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Gusties drop to 7-1 overall, while the Falcons improve to 9-1. UW-River Falls took advantage of an early breakaway 1:20 into the game for a goal. The Falcons quickly made it 2-0 four minutes into the first period with another goal, but the Gusties answered less than a minute later as Madigan Goldsworthy (Sr., Chaska) scored her first goal of the season, assisted by Hailey Holland (Jr., Aberdeen S.D.). The Falcons regained a two-goal lead at the 14:28 mark with a power play goal and added another score one minute later, carrying a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.
SAINT PETER, MN
Buffalo News

St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend. Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon whether Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.
BUFFALO, NY
Times-Leader

Shadyside girls roll by Bridgeport, 67-27

BRIDGEPORT — Shadyside vaulted to a 28-8 lead after one quarter Wednesday night and never looked back as it rolled to a 67-27 victory over Bridgeport on Frank Baxter Court inside John J. Havlicek Gymnasium. Maci Hendershot led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Tigers with 20. Gentry Brown...
SHADYSIDE, OH
Intelligencer

Clement, Bartrum Captain AAA All-State Team

HUNTINGTON — Ty Bartrum and Hudson Clement can attest to how good each other is. Spring Valley cornerback Bartrum captains the defense, and wide receiver Clement the offense, on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA all-state high school football team. Bartrum, a senior and the son of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Times-Leader

Shadyside trips Frontier; Harrison falls at Beaver

BEAVERTON — Shadyside went on the road for the second straight game to open the season and came back with another victory. The Tigers knocked off Frontier, 54-45, Tuesday evening. Shadyside was led by senior Korey Beckett, who went for 20 points. Junior post Elijah Brock added 16. The Cougars...
SHADYSIDE, OH
Intelligencer

Kildow and Six Captain Fifth Annual All-Valley Volleyball Team

Kildow followed up a stellar second season with an even better performance during her junior year. She captains the News-Regster’s All-Valley team for the second year in a row. Her 488 kills rank 43rd all-time for a single season in Ohio history. She also posted 37 aces, 59 blocks,...
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy