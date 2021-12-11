ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Holidays at Hope Lodge & Beer Tasting

phillyfunguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome take a self-guided tour of Hope Lodge decorated for Christmas, enjoy holiday...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Craft Beers#Food Drink#Hope Lodge Beer Tasting#Friends#Colonial Tavern
echo-pilot.com

10 Pennsylvania holiday beers to warm you up this season

Cozy up to the fire, hang up the mistletoe and unwrap these Pennsylvania brewed beers this holiday season. Below are 10 craft beers available at a Pennsylvania brewery and for purchase online. Wanderlust Chocolate Porter, Barley Creek Brewing Company. Cozy up to the Pocono-based brewery’s seasonal highlights. This dark brown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES
Orlando Sentinel

Eggnog or coquito: Why not both? Taste the holidays with 5 seasonal sips & snacks

Eggnog or coquito? Wait! Don’t answer that question. Just say yes. Because December is National Eggnog Month, Dec. 21 is National Coquito Day, both are worth celebrating and the purveyors of our fine city agree, as options — everyday and opulent — abound. At Qreate Coffee + Studio (1212 Woodward St. in Orlando; qreatecoffee.com) in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood, founder Quay Hu and his team ...
ORLANDO, FL
Cape Gazette

This holiday buffet blends family traditions with new tastes

While standing in the buffet line at the Big Fish Grill Rehoboth Thanksgiving feast, my internal struggle (Turkey? Ham? Prime rib? All three? Is this plate big enough?!) was interrupted by a voice behind me whispering, “More Neva’s potatoes. Gravy running low. More chocolate cake. Green beans almost empty.” I turned around to see one of the Big Fish Grill managers intoning the state of the huge buffet into a headset microphone. In fact, much of the staff was similarly wired, keeping track of special orders, clearing tables, delivering drinks, and managing the crowd at the front door.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mostmetro.com

5- Course Holiday Prime Rib Beer Dinner

Join BJ’s Brewhouse for a 5- Course Holiday Prime Rib Beer Dinner featuring winter warmers and holiday beers from some of the world’s best craft brewers. Includes BJ’s 22nd Annual Grand Cru paired with delicious BJ’s food items. This beer dinner will have 5 courses and 6 featured beers with...
RESTAURANTS
houstonfoodfinder.com

Game Burger Friday at Rainbow Lodge Is A Tradition Of Good Taste

Each burger is incredibly tender and juicy, with rich, deep flavor. The meat alone is worth a trip to Rainbow Lodge, but the toppings really take things to the next level. Hansen says that these are inspired by the seasons, such as ripe heirloom tomatoes in summer or green chiles when it’s harvest-time in New Mexico. There are customer favorites, too, that make repeat appearances, such as Pimento Cheese, Mushroom Fondue, Red and Green New Mexico Chile + Cheddar and the “’merican” made with bacon and American cheese.
HOUSTON, TX
holycitysinner.com

1st Place Sports Pub to Host Wicked Weed Beer Tasting & Dinner Pairing

Downtown sports pub 1st Place is partnering with Wicked Weed Brewing to offer a one-of-a-kind beer dinner experience. Throughout the evening, 1st Place’s executive chef (and Wicked Weed Beer connoisseur) will speak about each pairing, educate guests on the flavor profiles, beer techniques, and more. AMUSE-BOUCHE. Oysters on the Half...
DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay

(WFRV) – In today’s Holiday Spotlight, we hit the road to enjoy Door County in the Winter. Open Hearth Lodge offers adventure, fine dining, and cozy nights with amenities for families of all size, even those with four-legged members. Open Hearth Lodge is located at 2669 South Bay Shore Drive...
SISTER BAY, WI
centennialcitizen.net

Parker offers ice trail, hot chocolate, fire pits

Parker’s Ice Trail in Discovery Park is back again this year with fire pits, hot chocolate and endless skating loops. Dozens of skaters stepped out onto the ice Dec. 6, some using plastic walker-like devices tfor assistance and others grabbing the railing. While some kids held hands with their parents as they tried out the ice for the first time, others ventured out on their own, darting through the trail.
PARKER, CO
225batonrouge.com

Things to do in BR this week: Holiday markets, wine tastings and more

Participate in Toys & Trivia at Overpass Merchant on Monday. Join Club BLUE, the Boys & Girls Club Young Professional Affinity Group, for a Christmas toy drive and to play some Christmas-themed trivia this Monday, Dec. 6. The event takes place at Overpass Merchant, and participants are encouraged to purchase...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

These Saint Bernards Will Deliver You A Mini-Keg Of Beer For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Saint Bernards are not only cute, but they’re also incredibly resourceful. Case in point:...
DRINKS
everythinglubbock.com

Taste the Holidays with Slim Chickens limited jar desserts

Taste the Holidays with Slim Chickens limited jar desserts. 93-year-old woman in Lubbock making masterpieces out of apple cores. Campus Live celebrates four years of bringing TTU and LBK news to life. Lubbock woman stabbed after dispute with her wife, boyfriend. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the South Plains Mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
94.9 KYSS FM

Perfect for the Holidays – Amazing Ski Lodging Near Missoula

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and the Christmas lights are being hung on houses all over town. But, what if you skipped hanging Christmas lights this year? What if you planned a "destination Christmas" for the family? Maybe someplace that is nearly guaranteed to have a white Christmas? Someplace like a nearby ski resort.
MISSOULA, MT
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Beer Apparel Collaborations

Franzia, the world-renowned wine company, has unveiled its line of holiday products, this time featuring a beer apparel collaboration with Budweiser. The apparel line includes fun, festive outfits such as an 'Ugly Christmas Sweater with Lights,' and it is important to note that the lights on this sweater actually turn on, elevating any holiday outfit to the next level.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy