ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi brewery honors ‘The Golden Girls’ with new beers

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo7Mf_0dKGXlLY00

Are you a Dorothy, Blanche, Rose or Sophia?

Fly Llama Brewery in Biloxi is honoring the iconic characters from the “Golden Girls” TV show with a limited-release batch of cheesecake beers.

Owner and brew master David Reese, a self-described “huge fan” of the show, proposed creating a mixed four-pack, with a different beer for each of the four women who lead the show. Cheesecake is such a beloved motif on the 1980s sitcom that a 17-minute YouTube video titled “Best Cheesecake Moments on the Golden Girls” has over a million views.

“We all kind of laughed, thought it was just an insane idea,” Reese said. “The more I thought about it, the more I thought, why couldn’t we do it? Finally, we’re almost here.”

The four-pack will be released on Dec. 18, with a Christmas party at the brewery. The four cheesecake flavors are strawberry, blueberry, raspberry passionfruit and pineapple mango.

These beers represent Fly Llama’s first foray into cheesecake, but they’ve previously brewed king cake and carrot cake beers. A few other breweries around the U.S. are making cheesecake beers, but it’s not very common. Reese had never tried one until Fly Llama brewed it for the first time.

It took about nine months to get the flavors right, Reese said.

“We like to deconstruct flavors, and reconstruct,” he said. “What are the flavors you’re getting, and how can we build that back into a beer?”

Some experiments don’t quite work out. “Golden Girl” Blanche Devereaux was from Georgia, so Reese had hoped to create a peach beer in her honor. But he wasn’t happy with how the peach fermented, so instead she got raspberry passionfruit.

Reese plans to keep supplies of the beers limited. For one thing, production is complicated by a nationwide shortage of cream cheese.

“We kind of have found a niche with these cheesecake beers,” he said. “They won’t go away, but I want to keep them special.”

Comments / 2

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi company hopes plane will be packed — no, stuffed — to fly Christmas spirit to children in need

When Mississippi’s Nicholas Air says one of its flights will be stuffed with the Christmas spirit, they mean it literally. Officials with the private air travel company in Oxford are planning to pack one of its planes with stuffed teddy bears to deliver to children who may not get to celebrate Christmas at home, but at Children’s of Mississippi medical center in Jackson instead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Biloxi, MS
Lifestyle
Biloxi, MS
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Biloxi, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
Magnolia State Live

TikTok of Mississippi baby playing with kitten goes viral

When Emily Hixon shot video of her daughter, Sojourner, playing with a kitten the family had rescued, she never dreamed it would go viral one day. Hixon, of Sumrall, said she heard the kitten mewing in a small shed by Sumrall High School, thinking it was a newborn crying for its mother. After a couple days, she realized it was alone and needed help.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#The Golden Girls#Breweries#Food Drink
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy