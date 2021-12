The Illinois Farm Bureau is telling its members to get ready for a fight with the new Waters of the United States rules coming from the Biden Administration. Director of Governmental Affairs and Commodities for Illinois Farm Bureau Mark Gebhards told RFD Illinois on Friday that they are putting out a call to action: “We have had a lot of concern ever since the Biden Administration came out and said they were going to basically do away with the Trump Administration rule, and in essence, kind of go back and rewrite a rule. We are already seeing in the development of this rule that we are going to go back to the Obama era-type rule that had us in a great deal of opposition and concern because of the impact that it will have on our farmers and farming operations in terms of how you define a navigable [body of water], how you define the nexus if you will of these waters, and how U.S. EPA and the Illinois EPA have jurisdiction over these waters and the implications of that.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO