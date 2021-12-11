ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Still waiting' for arctic weather

By AgweekTV
AG Week
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many areas of the region received snowfall, some areas still...

kyoutv.com

Less windy on Monday, even warmer weather still on track

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies feature some scattered cloudiness on Monday, though that’s about it for an otherwise quiet start to the workweek. Highs reach the low to mid 50s by afternoon with the influence of sunshine. Winds stay southerly, but generally quite a bit lighter than the last couple of days. Winds increase somewhat for Tuesday, leading to highs a little warmer into the upper 50s.
OTTUMWA, IA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mild temps continue as we start a new workweek

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. For this afternoon, temps will increase back into the 70s. Winds for today will be light with mostly sunny conditions. Spring like temperatures continue for tomorrow as well with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Our next cool down comes […]
ENVIRONMENT
mocoshow.com

Nice Weather Expected This Week (Week of 12/13)

The last full week of fall will likely bring us some pretty nice weather, as highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s until the end of the weekend. After a chilly start to this morning, temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the 50s by this afternoon with highs around 54° and plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow continues all the way until Wednesday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will be present throughout tonight for most of the region although the majority of the snow is focused in central ID to the western edge of the Snake River Plain. Winds are quite breezy between 15-20 mph with gusts getting up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's in the mountains and around freezing in the low 30's for the valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the week

Cool but clear conditions will stick with us through the overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the lower 30s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Overall it looks to be a great start to the work week. Cloud cover will increase into Tuesday, but still some sunshine will stick around. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 50s. A few stray showers are possible late Tuesday evening, and will increase in coverage Wednesday morning. Off and on isolated showers will linger throughout Wednesday. A cold front will swing through Michiana Thursday morning bringing more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. After the front clears, high temperatures will begin to drop back into the 30s for next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
ENVIRONMENT

