Eagles -7 Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +10000 | Jets +100000. The New York Jets will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they seek their fourth win of the season and second consecutive victory against the playoff-hopeful Eagles. There is some worry about who will be under center for Philadelphia. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a limited participant in practice all week with an ankle injury. Even if he does get the nod, we won’t likely see the mobile signal-caller at 100%. That may cause concern for a player who relies so much on his ability to run. If Hurts cannot go or tweaks the ankle again during the game, backup Gardner Minshew will be in line to see some action.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO