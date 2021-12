Nearly 3,900 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since mid-January, when vaccines were a scarce commodity allocated only to the neediest recipients. Through the pandemic, meanwhile, the Ohio Hospital Association’s PAC has contributed $13,000 to Republican lawmakers who co-sponsored legislation to ban vaccine mandates from hospitals, colleges, and employers in Ohio. Critics of the legislation, including OHA, have described it as an attempt to pander to anti-vaccination fervor and undermine public confidence in safe and effective vaccines.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO