Public Health

Lawmaker shelves COVID-19 bill after receiving threats

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – After receiving what he called “violent threats,” a lawmaker has pulled a bill that would have required unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay for their hospital bills if they caught COVID-19. State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, sponsored the proposal he said was aimed at...

Ars Technica

Willfully unvaccinated should pay 100% of COVID hospital bills, lawmaker says

People who choose to remain unvaccinated and subsequently become severely ill with COVID-19 should be responsible for paying the entirety of their hospital bills out of pocket, according to Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll. The Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook introduced legislation Monday that would amend the state's insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Violent threats prompt Illinois lawmaker to shelve plan to make unvaccinated pay health care costs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- After receiving "violent threats," a state representative from suburban Cook County won't pursue a proposal requiring unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay their health care expenses - including hospital bills - out of pocket if they contract COVID-19. State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said in a statement Thursday that he decided not to pursue the legislation he filed earlier in the week because of the "unintended divisive nature" of the proposal. He has since filed a motion with the clerk of the Illinois House to table the measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
wincountry.com

State GOP lawmakers propose bill to fight increase in COVID in Michigan

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State Republican lawmakers have introduced a plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The bill, which amounts to 1.2 billion dollars, would provide funding for recruiting and retaining health care workers, COVID testing, and testing for schools and laboratory grants. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

S. Carolina lawmakers advance COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A panel of South Carolina lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students. The bill considered by a House Ways and Means subcommittee would effectively make such vaccine mandates illegal for public state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Leader

COVID-19 vaccine mandate bill menu to face lawmakers

CONCORD — As emotions run high over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, New Hampshire lawmakers in 2022 will consider bills covering the full spectrum of the controversy, from whether to block state enforcement to requiring proof of vaccination to attend public school. For months, the loud protests and silent vigils for...
CONCORD, NH
Shore News Network

After being locked out of Statehouse over vax mandate, New Jersey Senator votes from nursing home forced to take COVID-19 positive patients during pandemic

State Senator Joe Pennacchio participated remotely in Thursday morning’s Senate Economic Growth Committee, voting from the parking lot of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home. Pennacchio’s actions were in response to Democrat leaderships’ insistence the elected legislators must show Covid passports to exercise their legislative responsibilities at the State House in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
Ars Technica

Amid violent threats, lawmaker ditches bill to make unvaxxed pay hospital bills

Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll is scrapping his proposed legislation to make willfully unvaccinated people pay COVID-19 hospital bills out of pocket after he received violent threats that also targeted his family, staff and synagogue. The Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook introduced legislation earlier this week that would have...
CHICAGO, IL
wdac.com

Two PA Lawmakers Have Positive COVID-19 Tests

HARRISBURG – Positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed by two PA House lawmakers. House Majority Leader, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties has tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He was tested after developing mild symptoms. Benninghoff has quarantined at home since he was tested. He has not been in the state Capitol since Nov. 18. His district and Harrisburg offices remain open. Also, Rep. Mark Gillen of Berks & Lancaster Counties says in a statement that he was recently was exposed to, tested for, and learned he contracted the virus. He said he’s experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home while remaining in quarantine. His exposure and positive test occurred while he traveled outside of PA and should have no effect on his colleagues in the General Assembly, workers in the state Capitol, or his district office staff. His offices in Harrisburg and in his district will remain open while he remains in quarantine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sheltonherald.com

New Mexico lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator said Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home, with a special legislative session underway on political redistricting. Democratic Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Taos told The Associated Press that he tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

New Jersey Republican lawmakers defy COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Disorder and confusion erupted in the halls outside the New Jersey Assembly on Thursday as several Republican lawmakers defied a new requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test and were blocked by state troopers— albeit briefly — from entering the ornate chamber. Hours later, a state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschannel20.com

Lawmaker pulls bill making unvaccinated pay all their COVID-19 expenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lawmaker has decided not to pursue a bill (HB4259) that would have unvaccinated people pay all their own COVID-19 hospital expenses. Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, that based on feedback and further reflection, he would no longer push the bill.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker signs anti-violence legislation

(The Center Square) – There is now an Office of Firearm Violence Prevention in Illinois, designed to take a holistic approach to the problem of gun violence statewide. The office, part of the Illinois Department of Human Services, will aim its efforts on communities with the highest rates of violence while providing millions of dollars to violence intervention programs.
LAW
cbs17

After hours of debate, SC House OKs COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State lawmakers in South Carolina voted to move ahead with a bill that would ban local governments, state agencies, and others from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. But not before making a sudden switch to the legislation. School districts would also not be allowed to mandate...
COLUMBIA, SC
Wrn.com

Evers calls on lawmakers to urge COVID-19 vaccinations

Amid the latest surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated against COVDID-19. Some have done so, others have not. “They should be encouraging local people to get vaccinated. They are leaders, people do listen to them, whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pinalcentral.com

Lawmaker who flouted mask requirements resigns after wife's COVID-19 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker who flouted mask requirements in the Maine State House and fought against pandemic restrictions has resigned from his seat because of his wife’s death from COVID-19. Rep. Chris Johansen, R-Monticello, told House Speaker Ryan Fecteau in a letter this month that he needs to tend to his family farm. His wife, he wrote, had been dedicated to the farm, freeing him to serve in the Legislature.
PUBLIC HEALTH

