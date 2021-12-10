Lawmaker shelves COVID-19 bill after receiving threats

HARRISBURG – Positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed by two PA House lawmakers. House Majority Leader, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties has tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He was tested after developing mild symptoms. Benninghoff has quarantined at home since he was tested. He has not been in the state Capitol since Nov. 18. His district and Harrisburg offices remain open. Also, Rep. Mark Gillen of Berks & Lancaster Counties says in a statement that he was recently was exposed to, tested for, and learned he contracted the virus. He said he’s experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home while remaining in quarantine. His exposure and positive test occurred while he traveled outside of PA and should have no effect on his colleagues in the General Assembly, workers in the state Capitol, or his district office staff. His offices in Harrisburg and in his district will remain open while he remains in quarantine.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO