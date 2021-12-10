ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

We're giving away three cool PUBG Global Championship packs

By Semir Omerovic
altchar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG players, we have another giveaway for you with some very cool stuff. In partnership with PUBG PR representatives, this giveaway includes PUBG Global Championship-themed items so if you love watching this eSports completion,...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadout.com

We’re giving away two Thunder Tier One launch packs!

Are you one of those people who goes to bed and rethinks every move from your last game? Do you love pulling plans together and seeing them come off? Then Thunder Tier One, Krafton’s new top-down tactical shooter, might be for you. This game, which started off as a side...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Cool Stuff#Pubg Pr#Pubg Global Championship#Leather Sports
altchar.com

Pokemon GO players can now scan PokeStops to power them up

Powered-Up PokeStops in Pokemon GO? Positively practical. AR Mapping was introduced last year, and now players of Pokemon GO can use it to juice up their local PokeStops to get extra rewards per spin. The "old" mechanic will find new use in enabling Trainers to team up and complete AR Mapping tasks and give rise to refreshed AR experiences for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact will hand out 1600 Primogems for Best Mobile Game award

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm with an engaging player base that keeps expanding with each new update. Genshin Impact has won the Best Mobile Game award in the 2021 Game Awards show which was no easy task considering the list of nominees which included titles like Pokémon Unite and League of Legends: Wild Rift.
TECHNOLOGY
altchar.com

League of Legends introduces teleport nerfs to PBE during preseason

One of the recent changes on the Public Beta Environment server that has gone a tad undocumented in Riot's patch notes is the change to the teleport summoner spell. Now, before 14 minutes are up, you cannot use TP on minions or wards and you do not get a speed boost. It is only after turret platings fall, that you can TP on minions and wards and do get the speed boost, which itself was introduced to the spell relatively a short while ago.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Vayne and Talon are getting nerfed in next League of Legends patch

Talon has been terrorizing League of Legends for a long time now as he even had a highly prominent role during Worlds 2021 and somehow managed to avoid the nerf bat afterwards. That time may be coming to an end as Riot Phlox announced him as one of the targets for nerfing in LoL patch 11.24b which is coming out Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
firstsportz.com

Yodoo Alliance announces partnership with 4Rivals ahead of PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Yoodoo Alliance, a Malaysian PUBG Mobile team formed with the collaboration of Malaysian telecom giant, Yoodoo along with Swedish eSports organisation, Alliance has collaborated with 4Rivals before PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 commences. PUBG Mobile’s eSports scenario is blossoming as several countries are recognising eSports as an official sport and...
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

WIN! We’re Giving Away $16,700 Worth of Epic Prizes For 12 Days of Christmas!

The holidays are a time for giving and we’re doing just that through an indisputably awesome Instagram campaign. For each of the 12 days of Christmas, we’ll be awarding one special winner with an epic prize (making that 12 winners total). We’re not talking about your standard stocking stuffer, either. This is some seriously choice swag with retail values of AU$500 and up. How does a bottle of 19-year-old Balvenie whisky sound? Or maybe a stunning Raymond Weil chronograph? Those are just two amongst the legion of killer prizes lying in wait. Who’s your true love now, baby?
MUSIC
altchar.com

How to level up fast after wipe in Escape from Tarkov?

This is the moment to put time and effort in and make the rest of the wipe a lot easier. All players start on equal grounds, which makes progressing faster & easier. So here are the guidelines on what to focus on, and how to make the most out of early wipe days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.4: new character Yun Jin has been buffed

The Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally revealed the official art for two upcoming characters, Shenhe and Yun JIn. After many speculations, it's finally confirmed that she will be a Cryo character, making her the ninth Vision holder in the game so far. Nothing mentioned on the official art or...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Sniper Elite 5 is coming in 2022, will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass

Rebellion today announced that their popular franchise Sniper Elite is returning in 2022 with a fifth game in the series, which will take players to 1944's France to destroy Operation Kraken. The game will be launching on all major platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends are buffing Twitch and Samira ults with patch 11.24

Twitch is an ad carry that you are either in love with or hate his guts. His gimmick of ambushing people makes him different from other ad carries that usually play front to back. However, recently he has been ineffective at his job due to the ease at which he can be killed, and the fact that, to proc his ultimate, he had to come far too close to enemy burst damage. Now that will all change.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy