Titans -8.5 Total: 43.5 Over -114 | Under -106 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jaguars OFF | Titans +2200. The Titans put together one of the most impressive win-streaks this season, racking up four consecutive victories vs. the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, and Rams. However, that win streak feels like 100 years ago. They’ve lost back-to-back games vs. the Texans and Patriots, and they’ve been decimated by injuries. They’re without arguably their two best offensive players in Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown and their best defender in Bud Dupree, so this simply isn’t the same team that put together that win streak.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO