Following the success of Squid Game and Hellbound this year Netflix's investment in original content from around the world is continuing as yet another thriller series from South Korea has been confirmed by the streamer. The Silent Sea is a new 8-episode series produced by Artist Studio which will be released exclusively on Netflix worldwide. Netflix's official description for the series reads as follows: "Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon." You can find the full trailer below and look for the full series to premiere on the streamer on Christmas Eve, December 24.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO