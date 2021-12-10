Here's Why Movie Theaters Aren't Obsolete Yet

Movie releases were turned on their heads over the past two years, while theaters were closed and people were staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, many movies that came out in 2020 and 2021 were released to streaming services in a way that hadn't happened before. Now that theaters are back up and running, though, some studios are doing hybrid releases: putting movies in theaters and on streaming platforms at the same time. Not House of Gucci, though. The movie, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, was released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 24. It's not yet streaming — and probably won't be for a bit.

