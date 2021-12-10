Opinion: Looking for the next meme stock? These 10 have the three key ingredients to make the jump
How does a meme stock become a meme stock?
A new study shows that it’s because of a feedback loop involving a stock’s volatility, investor attention and social media: A previously sleepy stock will come to life, attracting the attention of speculative traders looking for a short-term gain. Social media soon catches on, causing the stock to become even more volatile and attracting even more attention.
This...
Comments / 0