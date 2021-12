FRAMINGHAM – A few days before Christmas during the Great Recession in 2008, I answered a call from a senior citizen who called Governor Patrick’s Office in need of assistance. I was a member of the Constituent Services team at the time. He told me his hot water heater broke days before, and he could not afford a new one. He tried to fix it – he had been able to do those sorts of things in the past – but due to age, he resigned himself to the fact he was no longer capable of solving this problem. Finding himself at his wits end, he sheepishly called our office.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO