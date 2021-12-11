ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

La Scala delays ballet season opener due to virus outbreak

westplainsdailyquill.net
 2 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy’s La Scala has postponed its ballet season premiere after a coronavirus outbreak in its ranks, just days after the famed Milan theater staged...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Slipped Disc

Just in: Anna Netrebko will dance in La Scala’s new Macbeth

Among the attractions rolled out at this morning’s press conference for La Scala season-opening Macbeth is the unexpected late extra that Anna Netrebko will perform a dance in her role as Lady Macbeth. The choreography is by Daniel Ezralow. The show is set in a modern city, externally resembling New...
THEATER & DANCE
WSB Radio

La Scala season premiering Macbeth opens to full house

MILAN — (AP) — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala on Tuesday opens its new season Tuesday with the gala premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” to a fully seated house. La Scala resumed performances at full capacity in September, but there remain...
THEATER & DANCE
WNCY

The show must go on; ‘Macbeth’ opens La Scala opera season despite COVID

MILAN (Reuters) – Giuseppe Verdi’s “Macbeth” will kick off La Scala’s opera season before hundreds of spectators later on Tuesday just as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is again forcing many theatres elsewhere in Europe to shut their doors. Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and some celebrities are expected...
THEATER & DANCE
Times Daily

Masked Milanese fill La Scala for gala premiere of 'Macbeth'

MILAN (AP) — Milanese turned out in all their finery for La Scala's gala season opener of Verdi's “Macbeth” in a fully seated theater, a welcome return after the pandemic made last year's premiere a televised-only affair and as many European theaters remain closed. Support local journalism...
THEATER & DANCE
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Spain

Spain’s prime minister is urging people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that Spaniards can't “let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to spread. One regional hospital said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend, with 68 testing positive for COVID-19 since then. Spanish news agency Europa Press said the staff took antigen tests before the event and were negative. They were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
operawire.com

Boris Godunov to Open Teatro alla Scala During 2022-23

The Teatro alla Scala has announced that Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” will open the 2022-23 season. During the opening broadcast, it was announced that Ildar Abdrazakov would be taking on the title role, which he is set to perform in Vienna. The bass recently opened the Teatro alla...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Giorgio Armani Group Partners With La Scala Theater on Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. ARMANI’S SUPPORT: The Giorgio Armani Group will partner with the La Scala Theater on the opening night of the 2021/2022 season on Dec. 7 and, for the occasion, the floral arrangements featured inside the venue will be curated by Armani/Fiori. “After a difficult period for the world of theater and music, this opening night at La Scala assumes a powerful symbolic value,” said Armani. “The new season is starting at one of the city’s most important institutions and after months of performances being staged at a reduced capacity, La Scala will finally open its...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Who gets boos at La Scala’s opening night?

There was a 12-minute ovation last night for Macbeth, mingled with scattered boos. The Austrian tabloid Kurier says the dissent was aimed unusually at the soprano Anna Netrebko. Reuters says it was directed at Davide Livermore’s production. photo: Instagram.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Vatican's famed nativity display opens to public

More than 120 nativity scenes made in a wide variety of styles and materials, including shells, chocolate and watch parts, are on display in an exhibition in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. The traditional exhibition of "100 nativity scenes," now in its 45th edition, brings together miniaturised representations of...
RELIGION
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko understudy quits La Scala

The ascendant Polish soprano Ewa Plonka was thrilled last month to be summoned to La Scala as cover for Anna Netrebko in next week’s season opener, Verdi’s Macbeth. Ewa was also booked to sing the last performance in the run. Last night, however, she pulled out:. ‘Friends, due to personal...
PERFORMING ARTS
Times Daily

Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting “The Night Watch” will be restretched to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Netherlands’ national museum announced Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
MUSEUMS
wantedinmilan.com

Italy president gets 6 minutes of applause at La Scala premiere

Mattarella attended season opener Macbeth in Milan opera house. Milan's La Scala opera house opened to a full house on Tuesday night in the presence of Italian president Sergio Mattarella who received a standing ovation and about six minutes of applause, amid cheers of 'bis' (encore) urging the outgoing head of state to remain for a second term of office.
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Cecilia Bartoli, Piotr Beczala, Ildar Abdrazakov, Maria Agresta & Rolando Villazón Headline Salzburg Whitsun Festival 2022 Season

The Salzburg Whitsun Festival has announced its 2022 slate, focusing on the Spanish city of Seville. “There are said to be 153 operas set in and around Seville. It is a city which unites a unique mixture of proud ancient cultures which has generated and inspired incredibly varied music and enchants visitors with its stunningly bright light, its blistering heat, its intoxicating orange blossom scent,” the Festival Press Release noted.
CECILIA BARTOLI
westplainsdailyquill.net

Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
PASADENA, CA
northwestgeorgianews.com

2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes

Sixteen young women from the greater Rome area began their debutante year on Saturday, Nov. 27 when they were presented at the Rome Symphony Debutante Ball. The ball was held at the Coosa Country Club and benefits the Rome Symphony Orchestra. The 2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:. Miss Molly Giles...
ROME, GA

