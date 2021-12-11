ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Spade's Surprise Holiday Sale: Save Up to 75% Off Everything!

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases....

EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
People

Prices Are So Low at This Secret Kate Spade Sale, We Had to Do a Double Take

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week is still in full swing, which means there are so many amazing sales that are still yours for the taking. One to note: Kate Spade's Surprise Sale, which is ever-so-quietly happening right now.
PopSugar

Surprise — Sephora's Having a Sale, and the Entire Site Is 20% Off Right Now

We love a good sale, and this week, we've gotten to shop a lot of our favorite retailers, but starting today, Sephora is joining the party. From today until Dec. 12, if you're a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider program at any tier, you can take 20 percent off the entire site. Yes, you read that correctly. Everyone can take 20 percent off, which never happens. Simply use code GIFTEASY at checkout, and watch your shopping bag get that much lighter.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Save Up To 45% Off Levi's Jeans

Winter weather has arrived and that has us scouring Cyber Week sales for the best jeans at the lowest prices. Amazon rarely disappoints us with all their fall fashion deals and we found some unbelievable discounts on Levi's jeans at Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, for a wardrobe refresh. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.
#Christmas
marthastewart.com

The Macy's Holiday Sale Includes Major Savings on Top-Rated Cookware—These Are Our Top Picks to Shop Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holidays are here, which means consumers across the country are already stocking up on favorite products to give as gifts. If you're still shopping for loved ones, consider starting with essentials for the kitchen. A handy set of pots, pans, Dutch ovens, and more all make fabulous holiday presents for the home chef in your life. Right now, Macy's is hosting a savings event that makes scooping up these products more affordable than ever. And if you're done shopping for presents? Well, there's no rule that says you can't give yourself a great gift this holiday season! The All-Clad Stainless Steel Seven-Piece Cookware Set ($499.99, originally $839.99, macys.com) includes a two-quart covered saucepan, three-quart covered sauté pan, a six-quart covered stockpot, and matching lids, all with a major markdown. Consider top cookware from our founder, too, like the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Two-Quart Round Covered Dutch Oven ($42.49, originally $99.99, macys.com). This is perfect for everything from soups and stews to casseroles and cobblers.
SPY

Huge Holiday Savings: Get Up to 44% Off Blink Security Cameras and Doorbells at Amazon Today

‘Tis the season where we all rush out and start shopping for the best Christmas gifts and sales of the season. Whether you’re feeling the Christmas spirit this season or still trying to get motivated to shop, we’ve got some great deals to share with you. With the shopping season starting earlier than ever this year due to anticipated supply chain issues, retailers have been slashing prices on some of the year’s most popular items such as Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, AirPods, TVs, and more. Right now, you can get up to 44% off Blink cameras and devices at Amazon. This...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ETOnline.com

Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Save 50% Off This Kate Spade Smartwatch

Cyber Week Deals are still in effect! Along with backpacks, tech gear, accessories, handbags, shoes, and more, Amazon's Cyber Week Sale has tons of deals to take advantage of. The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is available at Amazon's Sale event and is the perfect watch to gift or help you keep track of your fitness and wellness goals. The watch is currently priced at $160 (regularly $339) -- giving you 50% off. There's also a Black Kate Spade Scallop Watch for $239 -- more than $100 off.
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Men’s Subscription Boxes for Year-Round Gifting

Stumped this holiday season on what to buy the dude in your life? Whether you’re seeking thoughtfully-curated gifts or want to simplify your own life and get your essentials delivered regularly, some of the best men’s subscription boxes offer hand-picked fashion, self-care and outdoor gear items that are also perfect for gift-giving. Here are 15 great subscription boxes tailored for every type of man and the things he loves. Whether he is passionate about collecting vinyl, exploring new tech, devouring snacks or constantly rearranging his home decor, there are plenty of ways to show him you care with gifts that arrive year-round. 1....
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Up to 30% off Rolex, Outerknown Puffer Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $17,549 $13,120 (25% OFF) Right now...
vacationstravel.com

Save up to 25% on your next holiday to the Whitsundays

Discover Queensland is offering you 25% off your summer holiday to the world-famous Whitsundays. Explore the island on a truly tropical holiday in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef and return to enjoy the comforts of apartment-living. Package includes:. Two kids under 12 stay free. Stay six, pay five...
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
