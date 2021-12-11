ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Carrie-Anne Moss: ‘There was a scene in the first Matrix with me in stilettos. I could barely stand straight’

By Rebecca Nicholson
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after first playing kick-ass hacker Trinity in The Matrix, Moss is returning to the role in The Matrix: Resurrections. Thankfully, she wasn’t asked to wear heels this time …. When...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (2021) TV Spots: Keanu Reeves & Carrie Anne Moss Experience ‘Deja Vu’ in Lana Wachowski’s Film

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the U.S. and Japanese movie TV commercials for The Matrix Resurrections (2021). The U.S. The Matrix Resurrections TV spot is entitled Deja Vu. The Japanese TV spots are all entitled The One (it has no thumbnail but the video does play and contains the commercials). View here The Matrix Resurrections trailer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss In Second Trailer For THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

A brand-new trailer is here for the highly anticipated THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
MOVIES
Digital Courier

Carrie Anne-Moss glad Trinity wasn't 'overly sexualised' in The Matrix

Carrie Anne-Moss is grateful her 'The Matrix' character wasn’t "overly sexualised". The 54-year-old actress has reprised her role as computer programmer and hacker Trinity in the upcoming fourth instalment in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a...
MOVIES
Cars 108

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Features a Laurence Fisburne Cameo

“Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.”. Those are the words of Morpheus to Neo in the latest clip from The Matrix Resurrections. Except this isn’t the Morpheus we know; it’s a younger version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne. But, this clip does feature Fishburne’s Morpheus as well, as the scene from The Matrix where Neo and Morpheus originally meet is playing on a ripped theater screen behind Neo while the younger Morpheus says this line.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix#Netflix Series#Canada#Trinity
flickeringmyth.com

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss talk up the love story at the heart of The Matrix Resurrections in new featurette

With just under two-weeks to go before we follow the white rabbit back into Lana Wachowski’s world of zeros and ones, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been stripping back what’s at the heart of this complex world by talking about Neo and Trinity’s love story, which acts as the driving force for The Matrix Resurrections; check out the cast and crew effusing about it in the featurette below, along with a newly-released IMAX poster…
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy