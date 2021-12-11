ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

By Hikaru Kudo
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PM PST / 1:00 PM ET

CBS is the host of tomorrow’s game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

