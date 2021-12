A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the neck last week in the City of Vineland. Vineland Police say that on Thursday, December 2, they responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of East Wood Street. When officers arrived, they found several witnesses as well as evidence of a shooting. They quickly learned that the person who was shot was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO