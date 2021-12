Smartphones are getting faster, but some older connected cars may lose service forever. You may have heard the news that major 3G cellular networks will be shut down in the U.S. in 2022—yes, at the risk of making anyone feel especially old, we're far enough along in the 21st century that the tech that helped usher in the era of smartphones is now obsolete. The telecom industry's preferred euphemism is "sunsetting," which is just a fancy way of saying that it won't happen all at once. But make no mistake, 3G networks are going away in this country.

