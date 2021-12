Virginia has something unique on Capitol Hill — its two senators and 11 members of Congress meet once a month to discuss the state’s needs and agree on ways to tackle them. “Thirty years ago, every major state did, but we’re the only one now ... It shouldn’t be an applause line,” Sen. Mark Warner said, after reminding the Hampton Roads Chamber’s Senatorial Forum about the delegation’s monthly ...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO