Christmas is among the most recognized holidays in America and perhaps the world. However, in recent decades, more and more people have been demanding its removal from the national canon of holidays. They have been responsible for Christmas trees being removed from schools and mangers being stripped from city halls. They dare not even say the name Christmas, and replace it with that epithet: x-mas. Christmas has become to these people what a crucifix is to a vampire and they will not rest until they have abolished it completely. In the words of William Shakespeare, “Hell is empty and the devils are here.”

FESTIVAL ・ 20 HOURS AGO