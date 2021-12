The 50.75 metre motorsailer yacht Aresteas has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Josh Gulbranson at Fraser. Built in epoxy laminated wood by Turkish yard Yildizlar to a design by Fuat Turan and RINA classed, Aresteas was delivered in 2017. A comfortable interior by Aldo Viani can accommodate up to 12 guests in six en suite cabins comprising a master suite, two VIP suites and three cabins convertible from twins to doubles. Each cabin comes equipped with a full entertainment suite with on-demand video and a library of over 1,000 movies available at the touch of a button. In addition, there are quarters for up to ten crewmembers.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO