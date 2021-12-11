ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Club Tropicana - The UK's Biggest 80's Night

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Club Tropicana - The UK's Biggest 80's Night is coming to The Zanzibar Club Liverpool on Saturday 11th December for an 80's Christmas party!. Info: Due to unforeseen circumstances this event...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Duran Duran announce summer 2022 live shows alongside immersive three-day Ibiza events

Duran Duran have shared details of headline shows next summer as well as a three-day ‘Touch the Sunrise’ immersive experience in Ibiza. The pop legends have announced two new outdoor headline shows at Yorkshire’s Castle Howard and Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium alongside a programme of events in Ibiza that will see the band perform on the Spanish island for the first time since 1987.
MUSIC
NME

Olivia Rodrigo announces UK, European and North American 2022 tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a tour of the UK, Europe and North America for 2022 – see dates below. The shows, which come in support of the singer’s debut album ‘Sour’, will be her first headline tour dates, and will run from April to July next year. Supporting Rodrigo on...
WORLD
skiddle.com

Anomaly Trance & Psy Trance Christmas Party

The best trance event in Birmingham. Anomaly dares to be different,great atmosphere. Bring on the next one!. The Anomaly crew always throw a brilliant night. Great crowd from all over the UK bunch of legends some people doing some serious trecking to get there, but we know it's always worth it.
ENTERTAINMENT
uky.edu

Unwind With UK’s New Circus Club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 9. 2021) — Studying for finals have you stressed? Come unwind (on some aerial fabric or a trapeze) with the University of Kentucky’s new Circus Club. Circus Club, the first organization of its kind at UK, offers students opportunities to learn about circus arts through firsthand experience of circus skills, including juggling, acro-balancing and aerial arts.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Madonna
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Nik Kershaw
talentrecap.com

What Happened to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan?

Only a year after Bianca Ryan competed on Star Search, she competed on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent. Just 11 years old at the time, she shocked judges Piers Morgan, Brandy Norwood, and David Hasselhoff with her performance of Jennifer Holiday’s ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.’ Where is the talented singer now?
TV & VIDEOS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Club Tropicana
The Independent

Miss Universe 2021 host criticised for making Indian winner ‘meow’ on stage as others spoke of accomplishments

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.Addressing the 21-year-old contestant from the north Indian city of Chandigarh, Harvey said: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” Sandhu replied, looking visibly shocked, before adding: “I have to do this, I have no other option.”Bracing members of the audience (and possibly herself) for what was to come, Sandhu then managed a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son, 22, Towers Over Dad & Rocks Britney Shirt On Day Out With Rocker

Lucas Jagger has grown up so much, and he shared a ton of photos taken across the country, including a few with his dad. Time flies by so fast. Lucas Jagger shared a bunch of photos from his recent travels “around the U.S.” on Thursday November 18. The 22-year-old shared a variety of photos, including one where he and his dad Mick Jagger were spending a bit of quality time together. Lucas looks a lot like the 78-year-old Rolling Stones vocalist did during his younger years, but he’s quite a bit taller than Mick is.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Hello Magazine

Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has proved she is one proud girlfriend as she marked a momentous occasion for her boyfriend Rich Paul from inside her $7.7million Beverly Hills home. The 33-year-old – who went public with her relationship with the sports agent this year – took to Instagram to congratulate her beau on the launch of his new footwear and clothing collaboration with New Balance while modelling a pair of his already sold-out trainers.
CELEBRITIES
travelawaits.com

Andrea Bocelli’s Amazing Christmas Concert Streams This Week, Here’s How To Watch

One of the surprise holiday events of last Christmas is back for an encore. Believe in Christmas Encore, featuring famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, will be streamed again this holiday season. Filmed in the midst of the pandemic last year when Bocelli could not perform his traditional live holiday shows, it became one of the most successful classical events in history.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy