Avery Anderson couldn’t recall many practices as intense as Oklahoma State’s this week. Same with Bryce Williams, who has a beat up elbow to prove the intensity. OSU coach Mike Boynton decided to up the practice intensity after OSU went on a two game losing streak. The practices saw players diving for loose balls, increased physicality and running. Boynton said after some practices he left the gym sore.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO