Continuing the Huskers’ long tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, Nebraska student-athletes have scored a 95% NCAA Graduation Success Rate. The mark, announced by the NCAA on Dec. 2, is the highest in the history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. It ranks Nebraska among the best in the Big Ten and nation for student-athletes earning degrees. It is also the 11th straight year Nebraska has improved its graduation success rate.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO