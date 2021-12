ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 69 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, December 13. o Female: one girl under the age of 1, one girl under the age of 5, two girls under the age of 10, four girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, three women in their 60s, three women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s.

